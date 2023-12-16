This is the latest map showing connections between the Politburo Standing Committee – China’s most powerful leaders – and members of the 20th Central Committee, based on their official work history. Click on the names to see current titles.

Keep up to date with the Post’s graphics team on social media.

A collection of our print infographics as they originally appeared in the South China Morning Post newspaper, from 2011 to now.

Explore the SCMP library of our award-winning multimedia stories, ranging from politics to culture, and technology to martial arts.

Hi, Internet Explorer user!

This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience

Hide this message