The 20th Central Committee
Below is a complete list of the full and alternate members of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party. The committee is the top policymaking body of the party and its full members elect the Politburo and its Standing Committee – the party’s highest authority.
List of abbreviations
CCDI: Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
CCP: Chinese Communist Party
CMC: Central Military Commission
CPPCC: Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
CYL: Communist Youth League
NDRC: National Development and Reform Commission
NPC: National People's Congress
PLA: People's Liberation Army
PRC: People's Republic of China
PSC: Politburo Standing Committee
