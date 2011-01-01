The Politburo
The 25-member Politburo is the highest policy-making body in China. In theory, the Politburo is elected by the Central Committee but back-room negotiations often dictate its membership. Like the Central Committee, a significant number of the Politburo’s current members are expected to retire after the 20th party congress, having reached the retirement age of 68. But it is not clear whether Xi Jinping, the party’s general secretary, will stick with tradition. A new Politburo and its core, the Standing Committee, will be revealed at the first plenum of the 20th Central Committee to be held immediately after the party congress.
Click on the image to see profiles
Age as of Oct 2022
Age as of Oct 2022:
(Retirement age: )
Position
Education
Hometown
Ethnicity
*Reached retirement age or moved to ceremonial post
List of abbreviations
CCDI: Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
CCP: Chinese Communist Party
CMC: Central Military Commission
CPPCC: Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
CYL: Communist Youth League
NDRC: National Development and Reform Commission
NPC: National People's Congress
PLA: People's Liberation Army
PRC: People's Republic of China
PSC: Politburo Standing Committee
Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Illustration by Marcelo Duhalde
Web development by Han Huang
Reporting by William Zheng
Edited by Daniel Kwan and Jun Mai