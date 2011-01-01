The 19th Central Committee

By SCMP Graphics and SCMP China desk

The Central Committee is the top leadership body of the Chinese Communist Party. Its members elect the decision-making Politburo, which is the pinnacle of power in China. Full members of the committee can vote on decisions but alternate members cannot. A new line-up of younger faces will be promoted to the Central Committee at the 20th party congress as many current members are now past the retirement age.

The following chart shows each member with an icon indicating their likely political status – assuming previous norms such as the official retirement age and two-term limit continue to apply.