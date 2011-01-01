China’s Power Players
The 19th Central Committee

By SCMP Graphics and SCMP China desk

The Central Committee is the top leadership body of the Chinese Communist Party. Its members elect the decision-making Politburo, which is the pinnacle of power in China. Full members of the committee can vote on decisions but alternate members cannot. A new line-up of younger faces will be promoted to the Central Committee at the 20th party congress as many current members are now past the retirement age.

The following chart shows each member with an icon indicating their likely political status – assuming previous norms such as the official retirement age and two-term limit continue to apply.

*Reached retirement age or moved to ceremonial post

List of abbreviations

CCDI: Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

CCP: Chinese Communist Party

CMC: Central Military Commission

CPPCC: Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

CYL: Communist Youth League

NDRC: National Development and Reform Commission

NPC: National People's Congress

PLA: People's Liberation Army

PRC: People's Republic of China

PSC: Politburo Standing Committee

Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Graphics by Marcelo Duhalde and Han Huang
Reporting by William Zheng
Edited by Daniel Kwan and Jun Mai

