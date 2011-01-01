The 19th Central Committee
The Central Committee is the top leadership body of the Chinese Communist Party. Its members elect the decision-making Politburo, which is the pinnacle of power in China. Full members of the committee can vote on decisions but alternate members cannot. A new line-up of younger faces will be promoted to the Central Committee at the 20th party congress as many current members are now past the retirement age.
The following chart shows each member with an icon indicating their likely political status – assuming previous norms such as the official retirement age and two-term limit continue to apply.
Click on the image to see profiles
Sorry, not applicable!
*Reached retirement age or moved to ceremonial post
List of abbreviations
CCDI: Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
CCP: Chinese Communist Party
CMC: Central Military Commission
CPPCC: Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
CYL: Communist Youth League
NDRC: National Development and Reform Commission
NPC: National People's Congress
PLA: People's Liberation Army
PRC: People's Republic of China
PSC: Politburo Standing Committee
Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Graphics by Marcelo Duhalde and Han Huang
Reporting by William Zheng
Edited by Daniel Kwan and Jun Mai