Faces to watch
The 20th Communist Party congress will be an epoch-making event that will see a new crop of leaders promoted to the top jobs.Some who are already in key positions could be given more important portfolios, while younger faces may start positioning themselves for leadership roles in the years to come. One of them could even end up as Xi Jinping's successor one day. So who is likely to get a seat at the leadership table? These are the party elites to watch.
*Reached retirement age or moved to ceremonial post
List of abbreviations
CCDI: Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
CCP: Chinese Communist Party
CMC: Central Military Commission
CPPCC: Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
CYL: Communist Youth League
NDRC: National Development and Reform Commission
NPC: National People's Congress
PLA: People's Liberation Army
PRC: People's Republic of China
PSC: Politburo Standing Committee
Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Graphics by Han Huang and Marcelo Duhalde
Reporting by William Zheng
Edited by Daniel Kwan and Jun Mai