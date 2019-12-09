Our collection of visual stories sheds light on the events behind the protests gripping Hong Kong. Months of mass demonstrations veering between peaceful rallies and brutal violence has some residents wondering if the city can ever be the same again
The streets of Hong Kong have been racked by violent protests since June
BY PABLO ROBLES | 09 DEC, 2019
The government and opposition both claim the district elections are a public endorsement of their policies
BY GRAPHICS TEAM | 27 NOV, 2019
A timeline of events as protesters hole up at the university campus
BY GRAPHICS TEAM | 20 NOV, 2019
At 5.57pm on September 28, 2015, police fired tear gas at protesters, triggering the 79-day Occupy movement
BY ADOLFO ARRANZ, JEFFIE LAM | 28 SEP, 2019
Protesters lock horns with the government, and the police are caught in the front line
BY PABLO ROBLES, DARREN LONG, DENNIS WONG | 17 SEP, 2019
Comparing the anti-extradition bill protesters with the 2014 Occupy Central movement
BY ADOLFO ARRANZ | 10 SEP, 2019
We compare how Hong Kong and China rank against the rest of the world
BY MARCELO DUHALDE | 20 AUG, 2019
Violence erupted at Hong Kong airport after protesters brought flights to a halt for two days straight
BY GRAPHICS TEAM | 13 AUG, 2019
Hongkongers know how to make their voices count despite lacking a fully democratic government
BY MARCELO DUHALDE, HAN HUANG | 04 JUL, 2019
Protesters massed in front of the Legislative Council forcing a delay to the extradition bill
BY MARCELO DUHALDE, DENNIS WONG | 13 JUN, 2019
Hong Kong’s current and amended extradition bill made simple
BY MARCELO DUHALDE | 07 JUN, 2019
The following graphics compare the 2019 protests with 2014’s Occupy, scrutinise tear gas, rubber bullets and laser pointers, as well as explore how protesters use ancient combat systems and repurpose everyday objects as shields. We also explain how Triads might have been involved and how the secret societies organise themselves.
