Hong Kong protests:
The full story in infographics

Our collection of visual stories sheds light on the events behind the protests gripping Hong Kong. Months of mass demonstrations veering between peaceful rallies and brutal violence has some residents wondering if the city can ever be the same again

Key events from past six months of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests

The streets of Hong Kong have been racked by violent protests since June

BY PABLO ROBLES | 09 DEC, 2019

Hong Kong district council elections: winners and losers

The government and opposition both claim the district elections are a public endorsement of their policies

BY GRAPHICS TEAM | 27 NOV, 2019

Violence worsens as police, radicals clash at siege of Polytechnic University

A timeline of events as protesters hole up at the university campus

BY GRAPHICS TEAM | 20 NOV, 2019

From Occupy 2014 to protests 2019

At 5.57pm on September 28, 2015, police fired tear gas at protesters, triggering the 79-day Occupy movement

BY ADOLFO ARRANZ, JEFFIE LAM | 28 SEP, 2019

The first 100 days of protests rocking Hong Kong

Protesters lock horns with the government, and the police are caught in the front line

BY PABLO ROBLES, DARREN LONG, DENNIS WONG | 17 SEP, 2019

The evolution of Hong Kong’s protesters

Comparing the anti-extradition bill protesters with the 2014 Occupy Central movement

BY ADOLFO ARRANZ | 10 SEP, 2019

The rule of law: Hong Kong vs China

We compare how Hong Kong and China rank against the rest of the world

BY MARCELO DUHALDE | 20 AUG, 2019

How Hong Kong airport protests ended in chaos

Violence erupted at Hong Kong airport after protesters brought flights to a halt for two days straight

BY GRAPHICS TEAM | 13 AUG, 2019

History of Hong Kong protests: riots, rallies and brollies

Hongkongers know how to make their voices count despite lacking a fully democratic government

BY MARCELO DUHALDE, HAN HUANG | 04 JUL, 2019

How Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protesters besieged city’s legislature

Protesters massed in front of the Legislative Council forcing a delay to the extradition bill

BY MARCELO DUHALDE, DENNIS WONG | 13 JUN, 2019

How Hong Kong extradition law works – and proposed changes

Hong Kong’s current and amended extradition bill made simple

BY MARCELO DUHALDE | 07 JUN, 2019

Explainer infographics

The following graphics compare the 2019 protests with 2014’s Occupy, scrutinise tear gas, rubber bullets and laser pointers, as well as explore how protesters use ancient combat systems and repurpose everyday objects as shields. We also explain how Triads might have been involved and how the secret societies organise themselves.

