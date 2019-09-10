SECTIONS

Hong Kong Protesters

The anti-extradition bill protests have lasted longer than 2014’s Occupy movement. Here we compare today's protesters, who continue to shock the world, to their predecessors.

By Adolfo Arranz

September 10, 2019

Carrie Lam announced the full withdrawal of the extradition bill on Wednesday, September 4, nearly three months after a million people took to the streets in the first protest rally. It remains to be seen how events will unfold from here...

South China Morning Post special feature by:
Adolfo Arranz, adolfo.arranz@scmp.com
 in collaboration with: Han Huang, Darren Long and Sean Keeley

Occupy Central, 2014

Organisers launched the movement as a peaceful civil disobedience campaign. Blockaded streets were occupied by protesters in Admiralty, Central, Causeway Bay and Mong Kok with many camping in tents behind barricades.

The barricades

Barricades were erected to blockade roads in Mong Kok, Causeway Bay, Admiralty and Central. The protesters used all kinds of materials for their construction, including pavement railings.

Studying in the street

Students continued their education while occupying the streets.

Harmonious collaboration

Well-organised teams kept the streets clean.

Anti-extradition bill, 2019

The current unrest grew as leaderless protests against the extradition bill escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and police. The protesters’ gear has evolved considerably since 2014.

Protester, August

Protesters have attracted international attention with their stylish clothing inspired by manga and Asian pop culture.

Battleground organisation

Despite the lack of identifiable leaders, teams collaborate to distribute water, snacks and equipment among the demonstrators. Some radical groups advocate the use of violence and engage in street battles with the police.

Barricades to block roads erected by well-organised groups. Guerrilla-style movement: “be water”.

Some hard-core protesters have launched projectiles at police stations, directed laser pointers into police family living quarters and engaged in street battles with officers.

Radical anti-government protesters have been vandalising traffic signs, dismantling street furniture and setting barricades on fire. They have begun targeting Hong Kong International Airport and MTR stations in a change of tactics

Carrie Lam announced the full withdrawal of the extradition bill on Wednesday, September 4, nearly three months after a million people took to the streets in the first protest rally. It remains to be seen how events will unfold from here...

South China Morning Post special feature by:
Adolfo Arranz, adolfo.arranz@scmp.com
 in collaboration with: Han Huang, Darren Long andSean Keeley

