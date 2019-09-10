Occupy Central, 2014 Organisers launched the movement as a peaceful civil disobedience campaign. Blockaded streets were occupied by protesters in Admiralty, Central, Causeway Bay and Mong Kok with many camping in tents behind barricades.

The barricades Barricades were erected to blockade roads in Mong Kok, Causeway Bay, Admiralty and Central. The protesters used all kinds of materials for their construction, including pavement railings.

Studying in the street Students continued their education while occupying the streets.

Harmonious collaboration Well-organised teams kept the streets clean.

Anti-extradition bill, 2019 The current unrest grew as leaderless protests against the extradition bill escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and police. The protesters’ gear has evolved considerably since 2014.

Protester, August Protesters have attracted international attention with their stylish clothing inspired by manga and Asian pop culture.

Battleground organisation Despite the lack of identifiable leaders, teams collaborate to distribute water, snacks and equipment among the demonstrators. Some radical groups advocate the use of violence and engage in street battles with the police.

Barricades to block roads erected by well-organised groups. Guerrilla-style movement: “be water”.

Some hard-core protesters have launched projectiles at police stations, directed laser pointers into police family living quarters and engaged in street battles with officers.