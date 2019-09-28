Gear in 2019

While most Occupy protesters did not wear masks, the picture has completely changed in 2019 with most black-clad demonstrators, even those taking part in peaceful marches, concealing their faces.

They have also upgraded their gear amid escalating violence in the months-long movement.

Protesters are now equipped with helmets, 3M goggles and sophisticated gas masks to protect themselves against tear gas and different kinds of rounds fired by police.

On the front lines, they hold umbrellas and makeshift shields cobbled together from traffic signs, wooden panels, ironing boards and body padding. Some use water bottles and tennis rackets to extinguish and hit back tear gas canisters, while radicals resort to petrol bombs.