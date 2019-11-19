SECTIONS

ROADS BLOCKED As night fell, police appeared to have boxed in hundreds of radical protesters at Polytechnic University by surrounding the campus and cordoning off linking roads, leaving no way out.

Monday, November 18 Hundreds of masked radicals and police officers remain locked in a stand-off at PolyU after more than 24 hours of violent clashes, which saw three live rounds fired.

Here are some other digital native projects you might want to visit

Hi, Internet Explorer user!

This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience

Hide this message