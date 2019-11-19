SECTIONS

Violence worsens as police, radicals clash at siege of Polytechnic University

By SCMP Graphics NOVEMBER 19, 2019

On Monday afternoon hundreds of protesters remained holed up in Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom.

Monday, November 18
Hundreds of masked radicals and police officers remain locked in a stand-off at PolyU after more than 24 hours of violent clashes, which saw three live rounds fired.

ROADS BLOCKED
As night fell, police appeared to have boxed in hundreds of radical protesters at Polytechnic University by surrounding the campus and cordoning off linking roads, leaving no way out.

