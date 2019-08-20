Hong Kong prides itself on how it exercises the rule of law, guaranteeing that everybody, regardless of race, rank, politics or religion, is equally subject to the laws of the land. The law requires that the courts be independent of the Government Executive bodies. Discussion of the rule of law is not new to Hong Kong but the government’s attempt to pass a new extradition bill, which would have ultimately allowed the extradition of fugitives to mainland China and Taiwan, has caused fresh anxiety and sparked mass protests.

The Index analyses how the internal policies of 126 states or territories affect the administration of the rule of law. For example, do people have fair access to lawyers and the courts, do the authorities commit acts of corruption and are crimes effectively policed? The rule of law is measured from the perspective of individuals facing prosecution. The scores are based on surveys and opinions of local legal experts.

The gap between two systems

The adherence to the rule of law is analysed according to eight factors, divided into 44 subcategories.

