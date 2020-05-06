Counting the coronavirus crisis
Many countries use their own criteria to count the number of Covid-19 cases, but 0 people have been officially confirmed to have been infected, with 0 fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Comparing continents
The number of cases usually rises steeply once 150 new infections are confirmed in a single day, before plateauing and eventually dropping. Here we compare the trajectories of the eight most affected places by continent.
Hover over the lines for details.
Comparing the global tally
China’s death toll from Covid-19 surpassed that of the 2002-03 Sars epidemic on February 9, 2020. Beijing claims the domestic situation is now under control. Meanwhile, on March 26, the United States became the worst-hit country with 82,404 cases, surpassing China and Italy, which was the first European country to be ravaged by the virus. Here we list every registered case of the coronavirus.
Last update: April 22, 2020
Comparing recovery and death rates
A cluster of pneumonia-like cases was identified as the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, making it the first country to suffer an epidemic of Covid-19. Since then the virus has been declared a worldwide pandemic, with the United States currently at the epicentre. Here we look at how the rest of the world compares with China and the US.
Graphic and content editor Darren Long.
Research and design by Pablo Robles and Adolfo Arranz.
Web development by Yaser Ibrahim.
Source: Johns Hopkins University
Hi, Internet Explorer user!
This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience