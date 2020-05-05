How many cases of coronavirus in china?

The first cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Since then, the virus has infected more than 3.5 million people, killing almost 250,000 of them. Mainland China itself has reported a total of almost 84,000 cases, and while new domestic infections dropped into the single digits in March, there remains a significant number of imported cases, with 1,676 reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the National Health Commission.

While there is little doubt the downward trend in China is accurate, the exact number of cases has been the cause of much discussion, with a research paper published in The Lancet medical journal by University of Hong Kong researchers suggesting that mainland China may have as many as four times the number of cases the authorities claim.

Daily cases per day

China reported its first imported cases on February 26, after the small autonomous region of Ningxia confirmed that a patient travelling from Iran had tested positive. By March 13, the country’s imported cases surpassed the daily number of local transmissions.