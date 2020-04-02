SHARE
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Covid-19 in the halls of power

By | Published April 2, 2020

Behind the eye-catching numbers is a stark reminder: coronavirus does not discriminate whether you're rich or poor. Here we look at some of the world’s leading businessmen, royals and politicians, from Justin Trudeau to Prince Charles – some of whom dismissed the virus as a hoax – to have been infected by Covid-19

Prominent cases by date of confirmed interaction with virus

Graphic and content editor Darren Long.
Web development by Pablo Robles. Research by Dan Bland.

Source: Various news reports.

