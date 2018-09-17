How China aims to dominate the world of robotics

SECTIONS

Marco Hernandez Robotics and automation are designed to make work easier and more efficient, especially useful when productivity needs a boost or the work is dull, repetitive, or dangerous



Hong Kong engineers develop world’s first robotics system capable of performing brain surgery inside an MRI scanner While the development of talking humanoids may be years away, industrial robots are already helping to increase efficiency and productivity in many industries Robotics through time

1959 With the ability to lift a two-tonne weight and the accuracy to place it within 1/10,000 of an inch of its target, the robotic arm developed by George Devol and Joseph Engelberger was the first industrial robot ever registered 1961 General Motors installed the first assembly line production robot to stack hot pieces of diecast metal. The robot was controlled by commands stored in a magnetic drum 1967 Metallverken, a company in Sweden, installed the first industrial robot in Europe 1969 Hitachi of Japan developed the first vision-based automated robot to assemble objects directly from plan drawings 1971 For the first time, hydraulic robots were installed in a production line at the Mercedes Benz assembly plant in Sindelfingen, Germany 1972 Automakers Fiat in Italy, and Nissan in Japan installed spot welding robots on some of their production lines 1973 The first robot with six electromagnetically driven axes was introduced by Kuka Robotics Corporation of Germany. Each axis defines the robot’s ability to move in a certain way 1974 Richard Hohn of Cincinnati Milacron Corporation introduced the first commercial minicomputer-controlled industrial robot 1976 For the first time, robots were used in space. The Viking 1 spacecraft included a robotic arm to collect samples on Mars 1979 Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation of Japan developed the first motor-driven robot to replace hydraulic robots 1982 IBM developed the AML, a software language for robotic applications in manufacturing, spurring the development of other application programmes 1996 Kuka launched the first personal computer-based robot that allowed for real-time control of movements 1999 Reis Robotics patented a system that guided a robot’s movements using a laser integrated into its arm 2003 Kuka introduced the robocoaster, a robotic arm that whirled passengers in the air, one of the first robotic applications for the entertainment sector 2011 The first humanoid robot in history, known as R2B, was launched onto the International Space Station

Today, many tasks in manufacturing, testing or development are conducted by robots. The automotive and electronics industries have embraced robots as essential components for gaining a competitive edge







The industrial family According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the following are the most common robots today iin automation

China’s robot-makers want to dominate their domestic market, aiming to supply 50 per cent of local demand by 2020, rising to 70 per cent by 2025 IFR defines robot density as the number of industrial robots per 10,000 industrial workers. South Korea operated eight times more robots than China in 2017, but the IFR forecasts a rapid escalation in the number of robots deployed in China

A wealth of insight about China Robots need custom software to operate; the more complex the robot’s task, or tasks, the more intricate the software. The software can link them to an external computer, other robots, or if stored in an internal processor, even make them autonomous

Need a travel companion? Now you can rent a robot in Japan To save design time and increase workplace safety, robots first must be tested and configured in a simulated environment before becoming fully operational Testing robots in simulated spaces

