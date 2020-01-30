Scientists warn that Earth’s sixth mass extinction may be underway, and man may only have 10 years to take drastic steps and protect planet’s vital plant and animal life

By Eric Cheung and Jolene Otremba

Humans have only a decade to take drastic actions and avert what some scientists describe as the Earth’s sixth mass extinction, the United Nations has warned.

It says that protecting the planet’s biodiversity, which includes all plant and animal life, could decide humanity’s survival.

The report, released by the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in January, says that Earth’s biodiversity has been “deteriorating worldwide” over the past decades because of pollution and urban encroachment. The trend is expected to worsen, which it says will pose a significant threat to man’s well-being.

To reverse biodiversity decline, “transformative changes”, including cutting pollution levels by half and protecting at least 30 per cent of our land and sea, will need to be achieved by 2030, it says.

Natural disasters which have been intensified by climate change, such as rampant bushfires, frequent flooding and stronger typhoons, have taken a toll on some 8.7 million species and organisms that exist on the planet.

Scientists say that a high-level of biodiversity ensures the functioning of Earth’s ecosystem, and is crucial for providing much-needed water, food, and medicine for humans.

Since the end of 2019, Australia’s bushfires have wreaked havoc across the country, killing dozens of people and destroying entire towns in the suburbs.

Scientists estimate that more than one billion animals have been killed by the inferno, and the very existence of many species, including native koalas, have become threatened.

Floods in India, which struck northern parts of the country in July, killed more than 100 people and significantly damaged one of the country’s best-known national parks, Kaziranga National Park, which is also a Unesco World Heritage site.

Park officials say that more than 200 animals in the park, such as rhinos, elephants and hog deers, were killed because their habitat was left submerged by torrential rain.

Human activity is also a major cause of habitat loss. According to the global conservation group WWF, more than 170,000 square km (65,600 square miles) of forests and woodlands disappear annually owing to agricultural activities.

Pollution and rapid urbanisation have also undermined habitat in both land and sea. In the ocean, some 100 million metric tonnes of aquatic life are taken for food each year.