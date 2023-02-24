February 24, 2022
Russian forces invade Ukraine, trying to take Kyiv, the
country’s capital, and overthrow the government. Russian
President Vladimir Putin calls it a “special military
operation”.
Moscow’s attempts to capture Kyiv fail. Hundreds of bodies of
civilians are found in mass graves in Bucha as Russian troops
pull back from areas around Kyiv. The southern city of Kherson
is taken control of by Russian forces to secure Ukraine’s coast.
Russia begins a new offensive to seize the Donetsk and Luhansk
regions in the east. Russia's Moskva warship sinks in the Black
Sea.
Fighters in the Azovstal steel mill, the Ukrainian resistance in
Mariupol, surrender to Russian forces after the port city
suffers heavy artillery bombing that killed thousands of
civilians.
A global food crisis is looming, with millions of tonnes of
Ukrainian grain languishing in silos since the start of the war.
Ukrainian forces recapture Snake Island, an islet in the Black
Sea off the Ukrainian city of Odesa.
The last city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, Lysychansk,
falls to Russia. Moscow attempts to seize Donbas but makes
little progress. Ukraine and Russia agree to allow Ukrainian
grain to be exported across the Black Sea.
Ukraine launches a counteroffensive in the Kherson region.
Powerful explosions hit an air base in the Russian-occupied
Crimea peninsula. Russia’s gas exports to Europe are halted on
August 31, causing prices to surge immediately.
Ukraine retakes much of the northeastern Kharkiv region. On
September 21, Putin calls up 300,000 reservists to fight in
Ukraine. Over a week later, Russia announces the annexation of
four Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and
Zaporizhzhia – despite international condemnation.
A large explosion tears through a bridge linking Russia and
Crimea. Kyiv doesn’t take responsibility for the blast. Russia
then begins bombing cities across Ukraine, targeting the
country’s energy infrastructure.
Russian forces start retreating from Kherson, dealing a major
blow to Putin’s war efforts. Nato promises to make Ukraine a
member of the Western alliance, though there are doubts over
when Kyiv will be allowed to join.
Ukraine uses drones to attack military bases hundreds of
kilometres inside Russian territory. Putin says Russia is ready
to negotiate with all parties involved, but Kyiv and its Western
allies have refused to engage in talks.
Ukraine confirms its forces have withdrawn from Soledar, nearly
two weeks after Russia claims to have captured the city in the
eastern Donetsk region. Germany and the US agree to send battle
tanks to Ukraine, and Nato allies will follow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Britain in a bid
for more military aid. It’s his second known trip outside
Ukraine since the start of the war, after his December visit to
the US. It comes ahead of an expected major Russian offensive in
the east.