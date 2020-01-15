South China Morning Post’s top stories of 2020
The year 2020 will be remembered for many things. A deadly pandemic, Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong and a divisive US presidential election made it one for the history books. Here are some of the South China Morning Post’s top stories, as curated by the Post’s infographics team.
What were your most read topics of 2020?
Get your personalised SCMP Year in Review report and explore the most important topics from this year.
Which stories did you care about most in 2020?
Get your personalised SCMP Year in Review report and explore the most important topics from this year.