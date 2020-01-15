SHARE

South China Morning Post’s top stories of 2020

The year 2020 will be remembered for many things. A deadly pandemic, Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong and a divisive US presidential election made it one for the history books. Here are some of the South China Morning Post’s top stories, as curated by the Post’s infographics team.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
China’s first confirmed Covid-19 case traced back to November 17 Government records suggest first person infected with new disease may have been a Hubei resident aged 55, but ‘patient zero’ has yet to be confirmed.
Symptoms of the coronavirus to watch for As the pandemic continues its deadly spread across the globe there are some common indicators to watch out for.
People with blood type A may be more vulnerable to coronavirus: study Research in Wuhan and Shenzhen indicates patients with the blood group had higher rate of infection and tended to get more severe symptoms.
Hong Kong travel bubble: tourists could spend US$600 on four Covid-19 tests While travellers won’t have to serve a quarantine, chances are they’ll have to take four expensive PCR tests clearing them of Covid-19, experts say.
Covid-19: our explanatory graphics collection Curated by SCMP’s infographics team, the collection covers interactive charts and images of the coronavirus’ cases, symptoms, preventive measures and economic stimulus packages.
HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW
Tear gas fired, arrests made as thousands protest against national security law Riot police fire multiple rounds of tear gas in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district as protesters block roads, chant anti-government slogans.
Hong Kong leader demands international respect for the national security law National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed the legislation before President Xi Jinping signed it into law.
Hongkongers with BN(O) passports could be eligible for British citizenship About 300,000 people hold the passports, which were issued to Hongkongers born before the 1997 handover.
‘Shameless and despicable’: Hong Kong decries US sanctions over security law Release of personal details ‘no less than state-sanctioned doxxing’, says Carrie Lam, while city’s liaison office chief mockingly offers US$100 to ‘freeze’.

HONG KONG PROTESTS: ONE YEAR ON
Defeat for Hong Kong protesters? One year on, pulse and purpose changes Hong Kong is marking a year since the anti-government movement began. What future is there for a movement beaten into retreat by a pandemic and looming national security law?
United States, Taiwan interference played role in anti-government movement, city’s security chief says John Lee accuses foreign forces of fanning the flames of protest and suggests anti-government movement is running out of funding sources.
More than 360 arrested as thousands oppose new laws concerning Chinese sovereignty Diehard protesters continued to play cat and mouse with police late into the night, while radicals threw gas canisters into a fire, causing explosions.
‘Just outrageous’: why this protester gave up his home in Hong Kong Jack Chan, in his 20s, fled Hong Kong when police started looking for him over his involvement in a serious offence during the protests.
Arrested Hong Kong protesters: how the numbers look one year on Hong Kong police have made 8,981 protest-related arrests. The oldest is aged 84, the youngest 11.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Why do Chinese people love drinking hot water? For many outsiders, the Chinese love affair with hot water is perplexing – it is one of the most searched questions about Chinese people on Google.
Keto for beginners: how it works, what you can and cannot eat The keto diet, or ketogenic diet, removes nearly all carbohydrates from your plate and makes fat your main energy source; people follow it to lose weight.
History of rhubarb: from medicine to pies to illegal in Russia According to Chinese legend, ‘Divine Farmer’ Shen Nong noted that rhubarb could be used to cure diarrhoea as early as 2800BC.
In seven to 10 years, jackfruit will be as popular as beef Versatile and nutritious, jackfruit is soaring in popularity thanks to its ability to mimic certain types of meat. In seven to 10 years, jackfruit will be as popular as beef,’ says one vegan cafe owner.
5 immune system superfoods used in Ayurvedic medicine Superfoods rich in antioxidants can boost our immune systems to better cure infections and prevent disease. Many have been eaten for thousands of years.
US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2020
Hong Kong protesters rooting for anti-Beijing Trump to win City’s opposition forces want candidate who can bash China hardest to win. Biden viewed as likely to be conciliatory, willing to work with Beijing on major global issues.
Who does China really want to win the US elections? Joe Biden may adopt a more conventional approach to diplomacy compared with Donald Trump, but many observers expect the rivalry between the two countries to endure.
Inevitable war? China, America and their next battlegrounds Tense relations with the US and the question of whether armed confrontation can be avoided will loom large when China’s political elites meet.
Trump’s positive Covid-19 test sparks election uncertainty, stocks dip The White House says the 74-year-old president can continue to perform his duties, as Vice-President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus.
Things you may not know about Joe Biden Joe Biden brings to his political career a mix of blue-collar credentials, foreign policy experience and a compelling life story.
CHINA TECHNOLOGY
What is China’s social credit system and why is it controversial? China’s social credit system is a set of databases and initiatives that monitor and assess the trustworthiness of individuals, companies and government entities.
How China’s army of food delivery drivers helped keep country going Buying and paying for meals and supplies online was already second nature for many Chinese before the Covid-19 lockdown.
US sanctions on Huawei spell trouble for Shenzhen Huawei’s success has been a major factor in Shenzhen’s transformation from a fishing village to an international tech hub.
China launches its first independent mission to Mars If successful, the Tianwen-1 is expected to explore the red planet for over three months.
Shenzhen: from fishing village to Silicon Valley of China in 40 years Shenzhen and Hong Kong: 40 years in visual comparisons showcasing the latest GDP, FDI, financial marketing and real estate data.
US-CHINA RELATIONS
China to travel to US on January 13 to sign phase one trade deal China delegation reschedules US trip after US President Donald Trump unilaterally announced Jan 15, 2020 as date for ‘high representatives’ from Beijing to sign deal.
Trump signs Hong Kong Autonomy Act, and ends city’s special trade status New law is the latest salvo from a united Washington as it retaliates against Beijing for further eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy.
Campus wars: how US-China strains played out at one US university As bilateral ties between the two superpowers deteriorate, hundreds of thousands of mainland Chinese students at universities in the United States are caught in the middle.
Trump says he will ‘make China pay’ for coronavirus pandemic Covid-19 infection was ‘a blessing from God’, US president says in video shot outside White House. Stanford University doctor calls his remarks ‘shocking’.
Why disruption, not the national security law, is the main force pushing Hongkongers to leaveby David Dodwell

Most international media will blame the surge in emigration inquiries on the national security law, but while that is natural it is also myopic.
OPINION
LIFESTYLE AND CULTURE
The 25 best Korean movies of the 21st century South Korea has become a cultural powerhouse over the past two decades, and its movies have played a large part in that.
The secret to being happy? This monk has the answers Searching for happiness is part of the problem – we’re always looking for something more, Buddhist monk Gelong Thubten says.
Why Trump’s body language is a perfect case of what not to do Forensics specialist Kiki Wong says 93 per cent of communication is non-verbal and that US President Donald Trump is a perfect case of what not to do.
K-pop’s Blackpink named world’s biggest music act; BTS at No 10 K-pop girl group Blackpink topped Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings list which also includes Pop Smoke, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and BTS.
Think 2020 is bad? 1937 was Hong Kong’s year from hellby Paul French

How an autumn of crises in the 1930s left Hong Kong battered and bruised but not broken.
OPINION
MARTIAL ARTS AND KUNG FU
Bruce Lee’s daughter is telling the story her father wanted to tell Helping to produce Warrior, the HBO and Cinemax series based on Lee’s idea, has allowed his daughter to emerge from his long shadow.
Stephen Chow on the film that made him an international star Already a successful director in Hong Kong, Chow became a man to watch in global cinema with Kung Fu Hustle, a comedy tribute to the different styles of kung fu.
Is Jackie Chan finished? Questions abound after his latest dud Vanguard’s poor performance at the Chinese box office is the latest in a string of failures for Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, prompting the country’s media to wonder whether he should call time on his career.
Tai chi master knocked out in 30 seconds by amateur martial arts fighter The 69-year-old is knocked unconscious in his fight debut in Shandong. Ma’s embarrassing beating is the latest farcical fight between old tai chi masters and younger fighters.

