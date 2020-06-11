HONG KONG PROTESTS

Arrested Hong Kong protesters: how the numbers look one year on

Hong Kong police made 8,981 arrests between June 9, 2019, and May 29, 2020, in connection with the protests. Among those arrested, 1,707 were under 18 years of age, including 1,602 secondary students and eight primary school pupils. Another 5,640 arrestees were aged between 18 and 30 years old. Here is where they stand.