As countries around the world invest in Biosafety Level 4 laboratories to study lethal viruses and prepare against unknown pathogens, some scientists are sounding the alarm about the potential for a catastrophic accident or attack.

Eduardo Baptista, Linda Lew, Simone McCarthy Peter Langan Andreas Kurth has an unusual, and uncomfortable, dress code for his job. Encapsulated in an inflatable bodysuit, his frizzy grey curls wrapped in a skullcap or bandana, Kurth breathes air at a humidity of about 5 per cent, far drier than in the Sahara Desert, to help prevent bacteria forming in the air hoses. A couple of hours in the suit leads to dehydration and discomfort, but it’s the rubber gloves that bother him most. He wears three pairs, but needs hand dexterity to unscrew the tops of small vials and then screw them back on again. “They have to be tight enough that we can unscrew a vial of samples,” he says, “but they can’t be so tight to the point we can’t move our fingers.” Being able to handle the vials is essential. They contain death.

Protective suits worn by BSL-4 lab researchers. Photo: The Robert Koch Institute

The 47-year-old heads the Biosafety Level 4 laboratory at the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, Germany, the type of lab that handles viruses capable of sickening or killing humans in their millions. It is the front line in the world of virology, where men and women in astronaut-like suits explore a microscopic space to deconstruct the genetic code of deadly viruses. The goal is to mount counter-attacks using tailor-built vaccines and antiviral drugs. If “know your enemy” is the maxim to survive conflict, taking on a potentially fatal virus as an adversary, like those that cause Ebola, Aids or Covid-19, throws up especially difficult challenges. This invisible enemy is immune to reason, mutates as it spreads, and multiplies in hosts it infects before launching attacks on more people. And viruses exist in uncountable billions. Labs handling micro-organisms are classified from Biosafety Level 1 to the Level 4 facilities, such as Kurth’s, that research the deadliest pathogens known to medical science. And they do not come cheap. Besides the expense of building BSL-4 labs, microscopes for virus research can cost more than US$500,000 each, says Kurth. He estimates that his Berlin lab required an outlay of as much as €20 million (HK$183 million) to build. Yearly expenses to keep the labs secure and running safely can be as much as 10 per cent of construction costs, according to some estimates. BSL-4 researchers have also taken the fight beyond the lab, out into the midst of epidemics. Containment requirements and safety equipment for laboratories of different levels

In 2014, Kurth spent four weeks in Guéckédou, Guinea, ground zero for the worst Ebola outbreak in human history during which, according to the World Health Organisation, more than 11,000 people died from the virus in West Africa. Each day Kurth would test blood samples for Ebola and he saw many people perish, children among them, but he would do it again. “I feel it as a mission,” he says, “or a duty basically, because I am trained to work with Ebola, so who else should go there if not me?” At Kurth’s ground-level lab in an industrial district of Berlin, he and his staff of 15 work in an area of about 330 square metres, roughly two-thirds the size of a basketball court, communicating through headsets inside their suits. Walls, cables and pipes are built airtight in the four-storey structure and any airborne particles are sucked out by giant exhaust filters that replace the lab’s air 10 to 15 times an hour. An entire floor above the lab is packed with air exhaust pipes, and the floor above that is occupied by an air-conditioning system that filters the air coming in and out. The floor below the lab houses a backup power supply and a unit for treating waste water. The building also has a furnace for burning solid waste – including defunct computers – the air from which is pumped through another incinerator before being filtered out. “For Level 4 the requirement is that for every technical unit you have a redundant unit, so for everything you build and plan you have a second structure that takes over if the first one fails,” says Kurth. Researchers moving in and out of an airlocked BSL-4 lab face other challenges. Before entering, they must strip from head to toe – not even contact lenses are allowed in – and slip on a full-body jumpsuit. Kurth jokes that the time it takes to enter and exit the lab depends on how many piercings and pieces of jewellery a researcher wears. The wearer’s socks and gloves are taped to the jumpsuit before they wriggle into the protective cocoon. “We want to minimise the contact of the skin with the suit,” Kurth says. “The inflatable suit is in contact with the contaminated laboratory, we want space between this layer and our body.” The lab is exited via two showers. The first is taken in a wardrobe-sized room at the airlocked entrance where the researcher is sprayed with Micro-Chem Plus, a detergent disinfectant used in BSL-4 labs around the world. There is nothing special about the cleaner. Most viruses are enveloped in a layer of fat that soap breaks down, killing the pathogen. The detergent works in much the same way as washing-up liquid removes grease from dishes. This is why medical authorities urge hand-washing with soap to prevent infection with the virus that causes Covid-19. Once the shower timer hits six minutes, the door automatically unlocks and the researcher can strip off the lab suits, which are washed and reused. Then there is a second shower before the changing room can be entered.

After exiting the lab, researchers are sprayed with a detergent disinfectant. Photo: The Robert Koch Institute

Such working conditions can make recruitment difficult, says Kurth. But, he adds, “we don’t want anyone working in BSL-4 because they find it cool and risky; we want people that are very calm, both feet on the earth.” Selecting the right people helps to prevent accidents and ensure that bad actors don’t get hold of deadly viruses. Both have already happened at BSL labs. In 2004, a Russian scientist working on an Ebola vaccine in a BSL-4 lab in Siberia died after pricking her hand with a syringe used to draw blood from guinea pigs infected with the virus. Bruce Edwards Ivins, a researcher at the Fort Detrick military base, in Maryland, home to one of the world’s first biological high-containment labs, committed suicide in 2008. The FBI later said Ivins was a suspect in the 2001 mailings of letters containing anthrax to American senators and media outlets, killing five people and infecting 17. Dr David Franz, former commander of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, said that BSL-4 labs require similar security to nuclear weapon facilities – “guns, gates and guards” – as well as biological safety in the lab. Franz, 74, spent 23 years in army biological research before retiring in 1998. No laboratory can be 100 per cent safe, he says, echoing Kurth in Berlin in stressing the need to foster a culture of trust and accountability among staff. Natural disasters are another risk for BSL-4 labs. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is to build a US$400 million BSL-4 lab in Atlanta, and the US$1.2 billion National Bio and Agro-Defence Facility under construction in Kansas by the Department of Homeland Security will also include a BSL-4 lab, expected to be fully operational by late 2022. “There have to be strict safety requirements about where these are located to avoid creating hazardous conditions near densely populated areas or areas that are prone to flooding, or typhoons, or earthquakes,” says Gregory Koblentz, a biodefence researcher at George Mason University, in Virginia. During the construction of the Berlin facility, Kurth says engineers simulated an aircraft crashing into the laboratory and found the viruses would not survive the fire of the explosion. “Pathogens are in freezers that are kept under lock and key,” he says. “They’re not in some soda machine that if it falls down all the samples break.”

Science tells us humankind lives in a virtual soup of micro-organisms that propagate in water, food, soil and air, but not all are harmful. Untold numbers live in the human gut and are essential to digestion, absorbing nutrients from food. Others are present for reasons researchers still do not understand. The word “virus” is usually associated with “disease”, or pathogens such as HIV, Ebola, Zika and influenza, according to the 2017 report “The Good That Viruses Do”, published in the Annual Review of Virology. “However, as we are now finding out, not all viruses are detrimental to human health,” write the authors Mario Mietzsch and Mavis Agbandje-McKenna, virologists at the University of Florida. Good viruses are not what brought Kurth into virology. As a 21-year-old biology undergraduate, he backpacked through East Africa and became infected with parasitic lungworms. That saw him hospitalised for three months. The episode hooked Kurth on the study of parasites, and later viruses, and eventually of BSL-4 pathogens such as Ebola. Public health officials and virologists have warned for decades about the growing risk from outbreaks of unknown and harmful viruses. Some point to the doubling of the global human population to 7.8 billion since the 1960s as one reason for that escalating threat. “We are densely packed, we’re exploiting pristine environments, we are creating and driving the ecologic pressure that is creating the risks that are driving the risk at the animal/human species barrier,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, at a press briefing on August 10. “We live on a planet in which we’re adding a billion people a decade.”