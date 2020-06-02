About 2.6 billion people have experienced some form of lockdown since the outbreak of the coronavirus. By analysing people’s movements, two big tech companies believe they can show how the world adapted to life during the pandemic.

Together, Google and Apple account for 98 per cent of the world’s mobile phone operating systems.They recently published a series of community mobile reports (CMR) offering insights on people's movements and activities during the pandemic using anonymised data from their map apps. While these reports can not show the exact behaviour of entire populations, they do reflect general trends in people’s movements during the crisis.

As the global number of daily Covid-19 deaths rose from 60 on January 22 to over 5,000 on April 15, national and localised lockdowns with varying restrictions became increasingly common around the world.