Coronavirus: the world’s response to China

The world’s second-largest economy is finding itself increasingly isolated amid the Covid-19 outbreak

BY SCMP GRAPHICS FEBRUARY 18, 2020

List of countries with travel restrictions to China

Countries that have imposed travel restrictions and suspended flights to China, as of February 16, 2020.

February, 2020
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourist arrival numbers go into free fall amid cross-border restrictions to tackle deadly outbreak

Reduced flights from China

Drop in the number of flights departing from each province in the first week of February compared with the last week of January.

