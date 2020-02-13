More than 3,000 people are confined inside the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at Daikoku pier in Yokohama, Japan.
What was meant to be a pleasure trip through the China Sea has ended with all onboard stuck without the possibility of leaving their cabins. Japanese sanitary authorities imposed the quarantine measures after more than 130 cases of the new Coronavirus were detected among the crew and passengers. The ship is expected to stay under quarantine until Feb 19 — 14 days after the isolation period began.
People who remain on the ship must stay inside their cabins and are allowed only short walks on open decks. When they leave their cabins they are asked to wear masks and keep their distance from each other. Also they have to monitor their own temperatures using thermometers provided by the crew
On January 25, hundreds of passengers boarded the ship in Hong Kong for the start of an adventure taking in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. An 80-year-old male passenger from Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus on February 1 after the ship returned from Japan on January 25. A few days later the vessel was quarantined by Japanese authorities until February 19.
The vessel is a British cruise ship owned and operated by Princess Cruises. It primarily travels around Asia during the northern hemisphere summer. The ship has been in quarantine since arriving in Yokohama on February 4
Not all passengers have to put up with the same circumstances. Most occupy outer cabins that have balconies which allow good ventilation in the room, natural light and less of a sense of confinement. But some are staying in interior rooms without a window or a balcony
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know in a visual explainer
Coronavirus: Hongkongers stuck on the Diamond Princess in Japan struggle with boredom, cabin fever and the threat of infection
Panic buying, mistrust and economic woes as Japan reels from coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Japan quarantines cruise ship that called at Hong Kong
Here are some other digital native projects you might want to visit
Or just visit our graphics home page
This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience