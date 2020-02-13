What was meant to be a pleasure trip through the China Sea has ended with all onboard stuck without the possibility of leaving their cabins. Japanese sanitary authorities imposed the quarantine measures after more than 130 cases of the new Coronavirus were detected among the crew and passengers. The ship is expected to stay under quarantine until Feb 19 — 14 days after the isolation period began.

Cases detected

People who remain on the ship must stay inside their cabins and are allowed only short walks on open decks. When they leave their cabins they are asked to wear masks and keep their distance from each other. Also they have to monitor their own temperatures using thermometers provided by the crew

The journey

On January 25, hundreds of passengers boarded the ship in Hong Kong for the start of an adventure taking in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. An 80-year-old male passenger from Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus on February 1 after the ship returned from Japan on January 25. A few days later the vessel was quarantined by Japanese authorities until February 19.