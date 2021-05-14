SHARE
CHINA CENSUS 2020

China’s population, demographics and facts

By SCMP Published May 14, 2021

The latest population census reflects a decline in birthrates despite relaxing the one-child policy. The census findings could influence government policy for years to come.

China's population growth is slowing, according to government data released on May 11, 2021 after several delays. The once-in-a-decade census shows families are shrinking and fertility rates are falling. As the working-age population continues to decline, the number of elderly citizens keeps increasing. The number of China’s migrants has increased significantly, but few have access to public services in urban areas.

Hover/tap the map to see more details

RELATED INFOGRAPHIC

South China Morning Post’s top stories of 2020

Read more

Creative Director Darren Long.
Edited by Sidney Leng and Andrew London

Source: National Bureau of Statistics

Hi, Internet Explorer user!

This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience