– Those on Comprehensive Social Security Assistance, work incentive transport subsidies or receiving low-income working family allowance will get two months of extra payments at the standard rate

– Basic and additional tax allowances on childcare will be raised from HK$100,000 to HK$120,000, benefiting 335,000 taxpayers and reducing tax revenues by HK$1.31 billion a year

– The Community Care Fund will consider providing short-term relief for low-income households neither living in public housing nor poor enough to qualify for welfare assistance (also known as “N -nothing households”)

– Extend short-term Food Assistance Service for three years to 2020-21

– Inject HK$300 million into the Child Development Fund, benefitting 9,000 grass-roots children

– HK$2.5 billion proposed to set up Student Activity Support Fund to provide support for students with financial needs to participate in learning activities conducive to whole person development