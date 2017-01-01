As the US took a backseat in global leadership in 2017, China took steps to expand its global influence. It also built strategic ties with countries across Asia, Europe and Africa, and encountered issues such as the Doklam border dispute and the North Korea nuclear crisis. Click or tap a country to see how its relations with China have been affected in 2017. As the US took a backseat in global leadership in 2017, China took steps to expand its global influence. It also built strategic ties with countries across Asia, Europe and Africa, and encountered issues such as the Doklam border dispute and the North Korea nuclear crisis. Click or tap a country to see how its relations with China have been affected in 2017.

United States US President Donald Trump was given the red-carpet treatment during a high-profile trip to Beijing in November, where he oversaw the signing of US$253 billion in business deals. However, tensions remain over geopolitical and trade disputes, and how the two countries plan to neutralise the situation in North Korea remains to be seen. Read more

Japan The East China Sea territorial dispute continues to hang over China and Japan, although both sides declared they would have a "fresh start" after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in November. Cross-border e-commerce also has potential to grow and improve their economic relationship. Read more

South Korea Anti-missile system THAAD has undermined the relationship between China and South Korea. Chinese ambassador Qiu Guohong warned South Korea that THAAD could destroy ties. In October, however, both sides agreed to extend their US$56 billion currency swap deal. South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited China in December on a fence-mending trip, but tensions surrounding THAAD and air defence zone breaches still remain. Read more

United Kingdom China and the United Kingdom are commited to a "golden era" in their relationship, and both sides have expressed interest in expanding military cooperation. A post-Brexit UK is also likely to focus on forging a trade deal with Beijing. Read more

North Korea North Korea’s repeated nuclear tests have damaged relations with China, and it appears special envoy Song Tao did not meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a trip to the country in November. Beijing is in a difficult position – it is dismayed by Pyongyang's aggression but does not want to be too tough on North Korea. Read more

India Starting in June, China and India were locked in a military stand-off over the disputed Doklam plateau for 72 days. That crisis may have ended, but the border dispute continues to simmer. It could have a spillover effect in the coming years, with implications for bilateral ties. Read more

Russia Beijing and Moscow have strengthened cooperation, and Chinese President Xi Jinping described relations with Russia as being at their "best time in history". The two countries have set up a US$10 billion investment fund for cross-border infrastructure projects and issued two joint statements: one on the North Korea nuclear problem, and another saying they shared the same views on key world issues. Read more

Philippines Relations between the two countries are in a "golden period of fast development", according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Chinese investment is pouring into the Philippines, as President Rodrigo Duterte shifts focus towards China. Both sides agreed to set aside their dispute over the South China Sea, although it is likely to remain an issue in the future. Read more

Vietnam China is dismayed that Vietnam has become more vocal over the South China Sea dispute. But the two nations managed to sign a few deals this year, one of which included a commitment to avoid confrontations over the dispute – though it is likely to remain a key issue as Vietnam boosts ties with Japan and the United States. Chinese President Xi Jinping also visited Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Da Nang in November. Read more

Singapore Relations between the two countries have been strained as Beijing was unhappy with Singapore's stance on the South China Sea and its military links with Taiwan. However, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited China in September and a military cooperation agreement was signed later that month. Read more

Zimbabwe China continues to provide financial support to Zimbabwe and sent an envoy to the capital just days after the country's new president was sworn in. The two countries have signed US$213 million in deals as China extends grants for infrastructure projects in Zimbabwe, but the unstable political situation may affect Chinese investment in the country. Read more

Djibouti Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh visited China in November. China has also dispatched troops to the country after opening its first overseas military base there in August. China has also offered loans to Djibouti and Chinese investments include POLY-GCL Petroleum Group's US$4 billion natural gas project. Read more

Australia Relations between China and Australia are facing uncertainty. Canberra is keen to work more closely with the Indo-Pacific grouping, and there are growing concerns in Australia over Chinese influence. At the same time, China is Australia’s largest trading partner. China is also concerned about Australia’s containment, especially over the disputed South China Sea. Read more

Saudi Arabia China and Saudi Arabia have close trade and oil links. The two countries have signed US$70 billion in deals aimed at boosting cooperation and building stronger ties. China has also vowed to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia at a time when the Middle Eastern kingdom is facing a political shake-up at home and heightened tensions with Lebanon and Iran. Read more