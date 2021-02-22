Deniz Güven, CEO of, and his team began their work by carrying out months of ethnographic research and surveys – listening to the views of some 4,500 residents while interacting with them in their everyday environment – to ensure they fully understood the Hong Kong market and what people want.

In 2019, HKMA opened up eight slots for new virtual banks, offering banking services through electronic channels while having no bricks-and-mortar branches.

The bank’s journey began in 2017 when the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced a series of initiatives to bolster the city’s fintech industry and launch “a new era of smart banking”, including the introduction of virtual banks.

The cloud-based bank, which was launched last September and celebrates its five-month anniversary today, provides a suite of services entirely digitally through its mobile app, with the customers in Hong Kong at the centre of its operations, helping them to grow their money, world and possibilities.

Building a new bank is an ambitious endeavour. Creating one from scratch in 18 months while working from home during the continuing Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented. But, a virtual bank created by Standard Chartered, managed to do just that.

Mox – created by Standard Chartered – has become one of the city’s fastest growing and most highly rated banks, appealing to an increasing number of Hongkongers, who are looking for something more. CEO Deniz Güven says its success follows months of research to better understand what people want

Now, in its fifth month since Mox officially launched, the research it carried out has paid off handsomely.

“I'm a big believer in building services instead of products to solve the pain points of customers,” Güven says. “So that's why Mox is a service-led bank. We want to touch the daily lives of our customers, and make it better.”

Customers rate the Mox app positively. It is Hong Kong's highest-rated and most-reviewed virtual bank in the App Store

We call our customers Generation Mox. They are a creative, curious and connected tribe. Generation Mox is not about age or digital savviness; it is a mindset for more possibilities. We believe banking should be simple, intuitive and delightful Deniz Güven, CEO, Mox

Innovative and inclusive banking experience

Mox identified more than 80 different pain points during the research, but one in particular stood out: many participants had seen traditional banks providing better services to those customers based on how much money they have or deposit in the bank. In other words, banks tend to focus only on affluent customers. identified more than 80 different pain points during the research, but one in particular stood out: many participants had seen traditional banks providing better services to those customers based on how much money they have or deposit in the bank. In other words, banks tend to focus only on affluent customers.

“Many Hong Kong residents tell us they feel a bit underserved,” Güven says.

However, Mox promises to offer the same benefits, high standard and fast level of service to every customer – whether you deposit HK$100 (US$13) or HK$2 million, he adds.

“We are not taking the traditional segmentation model that looks at assets under management and income earned by our customers. Instead, we look at their spending behaviours and financial goals. We want to make banking accessible to all.”

Spend to save and save to spend

Another big pain point highlighted by the research is the lack of visibility when it comes to spending rewards, and the complexity around different reward programmes, conversion rates, expiry dates, reward platforms and redemption processes.

“Typically in Hong Kong, if you are using some other big banks, you don't always know how much you are getting as cashback,” Güven says. “They're giving points, miles or other types of multipliers, but there is no way to calculate it easily.

“A lot of times, you don’t even know how to redeem these rebates because they are coming into your credit card.”

Mox addressed this common frustration by becoming the first bank in Hong Kong to offer cashback in real “cash” credited daily back to the customers’ accounts, helping them further earn interest on that cashback automatically.

Mox Card has already been used more than 1.5 million times. Mox customers have been enjoying 1 per cent Unlimited CashBack everywhere they go and 5 per cent Super CashBack, up to HK$1,000, at over 30 merchant partners, including 1O1O, CSL, Trip.com, foodpanda, McDonald’s, Circle K, Amazon, App Store, and Google Play, and will continue to do so until March 31, 2021. To date, thehas already been used more than 1.5 million times. Mox customers have been enjoying 1 per cent Unlimited CashBack everywhere they go and 5 per cent Super CashBack, up to HK$1,000, at over 30 merchant partners, including 1O1O, CSL, Trip.com, foodpanda, McDonald’s, Circle K, Amazon, App Store, and Google Play, and will continue to do so until March 31, 2021.

To address concerns surrounding data security and privacy, Mox also became the first bank in Asia to launch an all-in-one numberless bank card in partnership with Mastercard – with no credit card number or CVV (card verification code) printed on the card.