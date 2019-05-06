SECTIONS

Hindenburg disaster: The end of the airship era BY Joe Lo and Adolfo Arranz Eighty-two years ago on May 6, 1937, the German airship LZ129 Hindenburg claimed 36 lives when it caught fire during its landing in New Jersey, United States. The disaster was spectacularly caught on camera and broadcast around the world, shattering public confidence in large passenger airships – a form of transport that had once been lauded as the future of travel.

