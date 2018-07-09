How the Thai cave rescue mission is developing

July 9, 2018
TEAM On June 23, a group of 12 boys from a local soccer team, and their coach, went missing in a cave complex in northern Thailand. Since then the entire world has been following their rescue
The cave system
Tham Luang Nang Non cave is located in northern Thailand and is one of the country’s largest cave systems. Popular with tourists throughout the year, it is prone to flooding during the monsoon season between the end of June and September
DRAINING THE CAVE
About 243 million litres of water were pumped out to drain the flooded cave before the first group of boys were rescued on Sunday. To put this into context, if the same volume of water were placed in a pool the size of the pitch in Luzhniki Stadium, which is hosting the 2018 World Cup final, it would be about 34 metres deep
RACE AGAINST THE RAIN
Rain outside the cave increased rapidly after the boys entered the complex. They were forced deeper into the cave as the passages flooded leaving the boys trapped on a ledge. The heavy rains that are forecast present a frightening scenario because the water levels could increase incredibly quickly again
Thai authorities operated their plan A (crawl and dive) to free the youngsters from the cave, but they have not discarded the possibility of alternative solutions if the weather complicates the evacuation
THE WAY TO THE EXIT
The exit path the children need to follow is full of nooks and crannies making the escape route extremely dangerous. Here you can compare the sizes of the grottoes they will encounter on their outward journey
BOYS RESCUED NOW
CRAWLING
At the moment most of the cave is drained so the boys can be led out by rescue teams. However, slime on the cave floor, steep slopes, narrow steps, and stones with sharp edges that can tear the skin, are some of the problems they face
Percent of the way crawling and walking
DIVING
The youngsters need to scuba dive through sections, such as chamber three, where the drainage is insufficient. Although they will be assisted by experienced divers this is extremely risky as none of the boys can swim and have not experienced this kind of environment before
Percent of the way diving
The onerous conditions in which the boys are living could have an immediate impact on their health and might cause psychological and physical issues even after they have been rescued
The protocol for a rescue is clearly defined
Check their health and transfer them to ambulances on stretchers
Drive them to a nearby makeshift hospital
Triage and resuscitation unit re-examines their physical condition
Transfer them to Chiangrai Prachanukroh hospital to monitor their health
