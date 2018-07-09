How the Thai cave rescue mission is developing

The cave system Tham Luang Nang Non cave is located in northern Thailand and is one of the country’s largest cave systems. Popular with tourists throughout the year, it is prone to flooding during the monsoon season between the end of June and September

DRAINING THE CAVE

About 243 million litres of water were pumped out to drain the flooded cave before the first group of boys were rescued on Sunday. To put this into context, if the same volume of water were placed in a pool the size of the pitch in Luzhniki Stadium, which is hosting the 2018 World Cup final, it would be about 34 metres deep

RACE AGAINST THE RAIN

Rain outside the cave increased rapidly after the boys entered the complex. They were forced deeper into the cave as the passages flooded leaving the boys trapped on a ledge. The heavy rains that are forecast present a frightening scenario because the water levels could increase incredibly quickly again