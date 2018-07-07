Thai cave boys: what are the rescue options?

July 7, 2018
TEAM On June 23, 12 boys from a soccer team called the Wild Boars and their coach entered a cave complex in northern Thailand as part of an initiation challenge for new team members. They were soon reported missing. Since then the entire world has been captivated by their situation. Families and well-wishers alike are desperate for a successful outcome
The cave system
Tham Luang Nang Non cave is located in northern Thailand. It is one of the country’s largest cave systems and is popular with tourists. However, it is prone to flooding during the monsoon season between the end of June and September
Complex tunnels
Storms are forecast for the next few days. The rock in this area easily absorbs rainwater due to its porous nature. The rescue teams are concerned that the caves could flood quickly
RACE AGAINST TIME
Rain outside the cave increased rapidly after the boys entered the complex, flooding the passages and leaving them trapped. The heavy rains forecast presents a frightening scenario because the water levels could increase quickly again
DRAINING THE CAVE COMPLEX
Teams are working to drain the flooded cave. About 128 million litres of water had been pumped out by late Thursday, equivalent to about 1.6 million litres an hour. It is hoped they can be led to the surface once enough water has been drained from the passages
Real-time communication in a flooded cave is a big challenge. Electronic devices must remain dry and the dense rock restricts their range. However, the international team supporting the Thai authorities managed to come up with a simple but ingenious solution
THE CHALLENGE
A series of walkie talkies were placed over a 4km section of the cave, which allow rescuers to communicate with the outside, with a delay of less than half a second
THE SOLUTION
The team inside the cave established a series of walkie talkies connected to each other over 4km, from just outside the cave, with a delay of less than half a second
The Thai authorities are considering several options to free the children from the cave. If they choose to escape through the cave’s passages, a long and arduous route full of complications awaits them and is likely to take more than three hours
CRAWLING
If most of the cave is drained the children could be helped out by rescue teams. Slime on the cave floor, steep slopes, narrow steps, and stones with sharp edges that can tear the skin, are some of the problems they would face
DIVING
The children will need to scuba dive if the drainage is insufficient and leaves sections of the cave complex submerged. Although they will be assisted by experienced divers this option is extremely risky as none of the children can swim and are obviously not used to this kind of environment
DRILLING A HOLE FROM THE OUTSIDE SLOPE
Experts are searching for chimneys along the route to provide access to the boys if heavy rains force their hand
The onerous conditions in which the boys are living could have an immediate effect on their health and might cause any manner of psychological and health issues even after they have been rescued
The protocol is clearly defined if a rescue is possible in the short term
Check their health and carry them out on stretchers
Transfer them to ambulances (one for each person) and drive them to a nearby makeshift hospital
Triage and resuscitation unit re-examines their physical condition
Carry them to helicopters and care for them during the chopper ride
Admit them to Chiangrai Prachanukroh hospital and monitor their health
