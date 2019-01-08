The tragedy of the oil tanker Aulac Fortune

The Aulac is an oil tanker registered in Vietnam. The vessel unloaded its cargo of unleaded petrol in Guangdong on Sunday before arriving in Hong Kong waters on Tuesday morning. It caught fire near Lamma Island, southwest of Hong Kong

A series of explosions occurred around 11am while the vessel was waiting for a new cargo, causing the death of one crew member. Two others remain missing. Dozens more sailors were admitted to Wan Chai Ruttonjee Hospital

Sadly, incidents involving sea vessels are all too common in Hong Kong’s busy waters. More than 500 people were injured and 51 lost their lives between 2016 and 2017