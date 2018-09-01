Chinese Herbal Tea

SECTIONS

Alice Tse Marcelo Duhalde Known as leung cha, herbal tea is found throughout South China, and tea shops have been a familiar fixture of the Hong Kong landscape for more than a hundred years.

What is herbal tea? A quick-fix remedy, leung cha is thought to cool "internal heat" and is used to treat a range of health problems. An affordable alternative to doctors since the late 19th century, leung cha was officially selected as one of Hong Kong’s intangible cultural heritage in 2006. Here are some of the more typical ingredients:

Referred to in English as herbal tea, leung cha translates literally as "cooling tea". An infusion of herbs originating from China’s Guangdong province, it is believed to contain medicinal properties. In fact, the drink rarely contains any elements of the tea plant and is more like a bitter-tasting medicinal soup.

People throughout China are traditionally attentive to their body’s inner harmony and believe diet affects their overall well-being. Food and herbs are traditionally categorised by whether they heat or cool a person’s metabolism. Many acidic foods are classified as "heaty", regardless of their temperature or spiciness. "Cooling tea" should be consumed piping hot to cleanse the body of excess heat and to relieve early symptoms and head-off illnesses before they develop in full.

"YIT HEY", TOO MUCH HEAT

South China’s hot and humid weather acts as a breeding ground for germs and diseases in the region and, according to traditional Chinese medicine theories, people’s internal workings are also susceptible to the accumulation of "heat" and "dampness" from the same environment. And bear in mind, Hong Kong has seven months of highly humid, hot weather.

One of the ways to naturally regulate body temperature is by producing sweat which cools the skin as it evaporates. However, excessive ambient humidity compromises the body’s ability to cool itself and heat accumulates internally as a consequence, according to traditional thinking. "Heat" and "dampness" accumulate inside the body when too much "heaty food" is consumed in a humid environment HOW IS LEUNG CHA BELIEVED TO WORK INSIDE OUR BODIES?

People from Guangdong province drink leung cha for its cooling benefits to rid the body of excessive internal heat and dampness