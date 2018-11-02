How does Beijing plan to lead the world with ‛Made In China 2025’?

Part 1
Why ‘Made in China 2025’ triggered the wrath of President Trump
By Alice Tse and Julianna Wu
‘Made in China’ is often associated with cheap and poor quality goods, but Beijing has ambitious plans to transform itself into an innovative hi-tech powerhouse by 2025READ
Part 2
How China aims to dominate the world of robotics
By Marco Hernández
Robotics and automation are designed to make work easier and more efficient, especially useful when productivity needs a boost or the work is dull, repetitive, or dangerousREAD
Part 3
How Beijing is boosting its semiconductor industry
By Marcelo Duhalde
Chinese officials have set the semiconductor industry a goal of reaching US$305 billion in output by 2030, and meeting 80 per cent of domestic demand. In 2016, China produced US$65 billion of semiconductors and supplied 33 per cent of the domestic marketREAD
Part 4
How China plans to be a world leader in Artificial Intelligence
By Pablo Robles
China wants to become a global leader in the field by 2030 and now has an edge in terms of academic papers, patents and both cross-border and global artificial intelligence fundingREAD
Part 5
Betting big on biotech
By Adolfo Arranz
Under pressure to address the nation’s huge unmet health care needs and to build an internationally competitive and innovative pharmaceutical industry as part of a wider economic restructuring, Beijing has listed biotechnology as one of 10 key sectors for development under its ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial strategy.READ
Part 6
5G offers world’s biggest mobile market a gateway to the industrial internet
By Marcelo Duhalde
The countries that launch 5G technology first are likely to see increased economic benefits from connecting billions of devices and building new services on the advanced mobile infrastructure. Will have also a broader adoption of consumer and industrial applications that take advantage of artificial intelligence, the internet of things and augmented or virtual reality technologiesREAD
Part 7
The stones in the road for China’s 2025 plan on electric vehicles
By Marco Hernandez
As part of the goal to become a tech superpower, China’s home-grown new-energy and electric vehicles are designated to play a crucial role in a sector that is one of the 10 key areas identified under the ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial strategyREAD
Part 8
Can ‘Made in China 2025’ help turn its domestic aerospace industry into a world leader?
By Dennis Wong
China’s aviation industry is growing robustly, and it is on track to become the world’s largest aviation passenger market by 2022. The downside however is that its domestically developed C919 plane needs to source many of its components from overseasREAD
