How does Beijing plan to lead the world with ‛Made In China 2025’?

November 2, 2018

Beijing announced its ‘Made in China 2025’ strategic plan in 2015. Aimed at closing the technology gap with the West and lessening China’s dependency on imported tech, it specified key areas where the country should take the lead

Here the South China Morning Post graphics team analyses those areas in an eight-part series published between September and October 2018

Part 1

Why ‘Made in China 2025’ triggered the wrath of President Trump

By Alice Tse and Julianna Wu

‘Made in China’ is often associated with cheap and poor quality goods, but Beijing has ambitious plans to transform itself into an innovative hi-tech powerhouse by 2025

Part 2

How China aims to dominate the world of robotics

By Marco Hernández

Robotics and automation are designed to make work easier and more efficient, especially useful when productivity needs a boost or the work is dull, repetitive, or dangerous

Part 3

How Beijing is boosting its semiconductor industry

By Marcelo Duhalde

Chinese officials have set the semiconductor industry a goal of reaching US$305 billion in output by 2030, and meeting 80 per cent of domestic demand. In 2016, China produced US$65 billion of semiconductors and supplied 33 per cent of the domestic market

Part 4

How China plans to be a world leader in Artificial Intelligence

By Pablo Robles

China wants to become a global leader in the field by 2030 and now has an edge in terms of academic papers, patents and both cross-border and global artificial intelligence funding

Part 5

Betting big on biotech

By Adolfo Arranz

Under pressure to address the nation’s huge unmet health care needs and to build an internationally competitive and innovative pharmaceutical industry as part of a wider economic restructuring, Beijing has listed biotechnology as one of 10 key sectors for development under its ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial strategy.

Part 6

5G offers world’s biggest mobile market a gateway to the industrial internet

By Marcelo Duhalde

The countries that launch 5G technology first are likely to see increased economic benefits from connecting billions of devices and building new services on the advanced mobile infrastructure. Will have also a broader adoption of consumer and industrial applications that take advantage of artificial intelligence, the internet of things and augmented or virtual reality technologies

Part 7

The stones in the road for China’s 2025 plan on electric vehicles

By Marco Hernandez

As part of the goal to become a tech superpower, China’s home-grown new-energy and electric vehicles are designated to play a crucial role in a sector that is one of the 10 key areas identified under the ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial strategy

Part 8

Can ‘Made in China 2025’ help turn its domestic aerospace industry into a world leader?

By Dennis Wong

China’s aviation industry is growing robustly, and it is on track to become the world’s largest aviation passenger market by 2022. The downside however is that its domestically developed C919 plane needs to source many of its components from overseas

