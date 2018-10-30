Can ‘Made in China 2025’ help turn the nation’s domestic aerospace industry into a world leader?

Under the ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial plan, Beijing is looking to create a domestic commercial aircraft industry which can develop, manufacture and export its own products thereby reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers

It is making progress, but the reliance on foreign suppliers continues to be an issue, particularly in the crucial field of engines, where some analysts put China 20 to 30 years behind the global leaders

Plane deliveries to China by region and type

(2016–2035, % forecast)



Sources: Airbus, Boeing

In pursuit of its goal, the government established the Shanghai-based Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) in 2008 to challenge the decades-long duopoly of Airbus and Boeing. Production of the prototype C919, a commercial long-haul airliner developed and built in China, began in December 2011. However, the narrow-body jet is reliant on a number of foreign companies, including General Electric (GE) of the US, to supply key parts like the engine and avionics systems

Sourcing overseas