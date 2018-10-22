The stones in the road for China’s 2025 plan on electric vehicles

In recent years, electric vehicle (EV) sales and production have surged in China, in large part helped by government subsidies to car buyers

Chinese brands are selling huge quantities of EVs in China and around the world, even more than well known brands like Tesla

China wants EVs to account for 40 per cent of the country’s auto sales by 2025, which would represent a big jump from last year’s 2.7 per cent as petrol vehicles still account for most of the volume. And this also means the pressing need to resolve one of the biggest global issues beyond technology

The power of an EV lies in the strength of the battery. The tech of lithium batteries to power the vehicles relies on rare minerals sourced from politically sensitive regions. Rapid technological advancement has increased pressure to extract more minerals to cover the massive demand, in turn raising other problems.