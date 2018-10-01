China plans to be a world leader in Artificial Intelligence by 2030

China used the “Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan” in 2017 to kick off how it aims to build a domestic industry worth almost US$150 billion to surpass the rest of the world as a global AI innovation hub by 2030. The first step of that plan is to catch up with the US on AI technology and applications by 2020.

China now dominates AI funding. Last year, 48 per cent of total equity funding of AI start-ups globally came from China, compared to 38 per cent funded by the US, and 13 per cent by the rest of the world. This is a significant jump from the 11.3 per cent of global funding China made in 2016.

In the early 2000s, China began to build a high-speed rail network that the government said would spur technological development and improve the country’s transportation system. This train network is now one of the most advanced in the world. There are good reasons to believe the country can make its vision of AI supremacy real.

CHINA’S AI PLAN

China has a three-step plan: firstly, it must be able to keep pace with all leading AI technology, and its application in general, by 2020. Part two is to make major breakthroughs by 2025 which will enable China to establish itself as the world leader in the AI field by 2030, the third part of the plan.