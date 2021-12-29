Panoramic views of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour are stunningly iconic, even serving as the backdrop for many Hollywood movies. Zoom in closer, however, and things aren’t quite as idyllic, especially when it comes to the water quality.

Former marine police officer Tony Fan saw this issue first-hand over his career of more than 30 years, much of which was spent on the city’s waterways. He vividly remembers the scene that often greeted him at the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter. “It is extremely polluted with litter; the water appears black sometimes,” he says.

Fan, 59, became even more disheartened when he witnessed the impact of water pollution. “I saw a lot of sick fish floating and struggling, and a lot of dead fish floating on the surface as well. I’ve also seen sick birds,” he says. “There is a vast quantity of plastic filaments and particles in the water – thousands of microplastics. Some can even be seen by the naked eye, which is mind-boggling.”

After he retired last year, Fan wanted to lend a hand to resolving the issue. So when he heard from a friend that the Clean Waterways Initiative (CWI), a local NGO, had teamed up with HSBC to address marine pollution, Fan immediately jumped on board as captain of one of its boats specially designed to pick up trash from Hong Kong’s harbours. There are currently four of these solar-powered, zero-emissions vessels operating in the city as part of this joint effort, called the HSBC Clean Waterways Programme.