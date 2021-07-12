Understanding what customers want in the digital age

Ajay Mathur, managing director and head of consumer banking group and wealth management at DBS Bank (Hong Kong), observes that customers are no longer considering only price, product or convenience for their banking experience. “Instead, in the future it will be based on digital speed, on simplicity and contextuality,” he says.

DBS also believes banking should not be limited to where customers are located, but rather make it available to them beyond borders. With that in mind, the bank is applying its digital capabilities to empower customers to optimise their financial well-being in Asia – where the growth story is – and enable them to participate in the accelerated growth of the Greater Bay Area via the GBA Wealth Management Connect scheme.

These ideas set the foundation of DBS’ vision for the future: the next generation of digital banking will not only be borderless, it will also become so intelligent and intuitive that it will be virtually invisible to customers.

What does that mean? It means DBS can provide the exact information and services you need, without you having to ask for it. How is that possible? By leveraging data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Mathur points out that banks will have to operate like platform companies, which facilitate exchanges between consumers and the producers of goods or services – think Facebook, Uber or PayPal. Their user experiences are constantly improved and updated so seamlessly that customers don’t even notice.