How the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme equips business leaders to transform their industries worldwide

Gateway to success By Surabhi Pandey As the international business landscape continues to evolve, it is essential that successful business leaders build up their knowledge and gain insights from industry leaders. Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA programme, a partnership between the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in the US and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, brings together senior executives from around the world to do just that. The, a partnership between the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in the US and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, brings together senior executives from around the world to do just that. Established in 1998, it has been ranked as the best EMBA programme 10 times by the Financial Times. This world-class programme has nurtured generations of executives by offering them opportunities to expand their networks as well as avenues to learn about the bustling economies of China and Southeast Asia.

Francesca Cornelli Dean of Kellogg

School of Management Francesca Cornelli, dean of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, says a major advantage of the programme is its ability to expose students to various markets while providing them with international viewpoints and local expertise.

“ We develop creative leaders with great empathy who can engage and inspire diverse, multicultural teams and organisations.” Francesca Cornelli

“Kellogg-HKUST students are renowned for having agility and insight to create opportunity out of disruption,” she says. “We develop creative leaders with great empathy who can engage and inspire diverse, multicultural teams and organisations. We prepare our leaders for who they want to be, not just what they want to do.”

The James L. Allen Center at the Kellogg School of Management is the home of the US-based institute's renowned executive MBA programme, offering 150 guest rooms, a 220-seat auditorium, tiered and flat classrooms, and multiple dining spaces.

Navigating emerging Asian markets post-pandemic For businesses across Asia and around the world, China and Southeast Asia are two crucial markets that cannot be ignored. China has remained the world’s growth engine through the Covid-19 pandemic, while Southeast Asia continues to cement its position as a start-up hub. For businesses across Asia and around the world, China and Southeast Asia are two crucial markets that cannot be ignored. China has remained the world’s growth engine through the Covid-19 pandemic, while Southeast Asia continues to cement its position as a start-up hub. Amid the changing geopolitical landscape and evolving global trade relationships, these emerging economies are expected to take on even greater importance during the post-pandemic economic recovery. This is where the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme can help executives, giving them a deeper understanding of emerging trends and new disruptions while preparing them for a better, brighter tomorrow.

Tam Kar-yan Dean of HKUST

Business School “In today’s hypercompetitive landscape, knowledge and insight of opportunities is the key to taking businesses forward,” says Tam Kar-yan, dean of the HKUST Business School. He adds that businesses targeting emerging markets in Asia require a different skill set plus a robust network, making it important for executives to develop a deeper understanding of the region. “From cultural discrepancies to vivid demographics and regulatory frameworks as well as infrastructural challenges – there are many aspects of the landscape in Asia that are crucial for business growth and scalability,” Tam says. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong has long served as a major investment hub for businesses in Asia and around the world. The city is a gateway to mainland China and the Greater Bay Area, a economically vibrant area of southern China that is home to more than 72 million people.

“ In today’s hypercompetitive landscape, knowledge and insight of opportunities are the keys to taking businesses forward.” Tam Kar-yan

Hong Kong’s strategic location and modern infrastructure not only make the city an ideal base for businesses looking to scale up and expand across the region, but also a prime place from which to study Asian markets. “Hong Kong is a metropolis where East and West meet, and conveniently located in Asia,” Tam says. “All these [qualities] make the city an ideal location for executives to get together to learn from each other, discuss best practices and engage in cross-cultural exchanges.”

The Lee Shau Kee Business Building at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is a purpose-built structure that offers technologically advanced facilities and a cohesive environment for nurturing business pioneers of the future.

Staying ahead of the competition A key reason why the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme has been so popular among executives for decades is its uniquely flexible schedule. A key reason why the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme has been so popular among executives for decades is its uniquely flexible schedule. The 18-month programme has been carefully curated for busy executives – most learning modules are scheduled during weekends, so that participants only need to spend around 40 days out of the office. Another stand-out feature is the programme’s immersive global network, with several EMBA campuses based across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Judy Au Programme director of the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme “Every year, we have around 500 EMBA students from seven campuses as ‘one world class’. Students get to experience complete immersion in global markets, connect with business leaders from around the world and develop local knowledge that cultivates global expertise,” says Judy Au, programme director of the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme. This makes for a diverse classroom – the current EMBA cohort comprises participants who are, on average, 40 years old with 17 years of work experience. The majority hold a job title of director or above, making for a deep pool of cross-industry knowledge to be tapped. “It is another exciting new class. Despite the pandemic, we managed to admit a group of highly diverse and senior leaders from 20 nationalities. Participants are flying in from 17 different cities, some from as far as Melbourne, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires,” Au says.

“ Participants are flying in from 17 different cities, some from as far as Melbourne, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires.” Judy Au

Robust curriculum with real-life challenges The programme’s rigorous curriculum provides a collaborative learning culture that allows students to learn from one another. Courses focus on experiential learning and team-based techniques that reflect real-world business environments. The programme’s rigorous curriculum provides a collaborative learning culture that allows students to learn from one another. Courses focus on experiential learning and team-based techniques that reflect real-world business environments. Jaideep Sengupta Academic director of the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme Jaideep Sengupta, academic director of the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA programme, says this learning structure allows students to combine their own work experience with new knowledge to explore how management theory can be applied to the business world. As an example, he points to a course taught by David Schonthal, a professor of innovation of entrepreneurship in the EMBA programme who is also a senior director of business design at IDEO, a global design company.

“ We seek to educate leaders who are visionary, global-minded, collaborative and ready to lead our world to a better place.” Jaideep Sengupta