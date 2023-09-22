SHARE
Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China

By Published September 22, 2023

China's eastern city of Hangzhou will host the largest Asian Games ever from September 23 until October 8. Delayed for a year because of the country's rigid Covid-19 controls, the Games will feature nearly 12,000 athletes from 45 nations and territories competing for 481 gold medals.

10 athletes to watch

Hong Kong has sent a team of 680 athletes to Hangzhou, and while fans will be watching Olympic champion Cheung Ka-long and swim star Siobhan Haughey intently, the next generation of stars will also emerge. From triathlete Jason Ng to fencer Kaylin Hsieh, here are our ones to watch.

Competition Venues

Competition Venues near Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Venue Cluster

Competition Venues beyond Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Venue Cluster

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Venue Cluster

It includes a sports stadium, gymnasium, aquatics centre, tennis centre and squash courts, and is the main location for this Games

Sport events

With a record 481 events, the Games will showcase unique sports, including Kabaddi, Dragon boating, and the newly introduced Esports. Breaking, set to debut at the 2024 Olympics, also premieres here. However, surfing, an Olympic sport, is absent.

329 gold medals
2024 Summer Olympics
481 gold medals
2023 Asian Games

Gold Medal Event Count - 2024 Olympics vs 2023 Asian Games

Note: Sports events that share the same number of gold medal events have been excluded from this chart.

Mascots

The trio of mascots are Congcong, Chenchen, and Lianlian. They are meant to embody Hangzhou's rich history, cultural heritage, natural beauty and innovative spirit.

Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Edited by Josh Ball and Andrew London
Additional research and design by Joe Lo
Illustration by Victor Sanjinez and Eunice Tse

Source: Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

