China's eastern city of Hangzhou will host the largest Asian Games ever from September 23 until October 8. Delayed for a year because of the country's rigid Covid-19 controls, the Games will feature nearly 12,000 athletes from 45 nations and territories competing for 481 gold medals.

10 athletes to watch Hong Kong has sent a team of 680 athletes to Hangzhou, and while fans will be watching Olympic champion Cheung Ka-long and swim star Siobhan Haughey intently, the next generation of stars will also emerge. From triathlete Jason Ng to fencer Kaylin Hsieh, here are our ones to watch.

Competition Venues near Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Venue Cluster Competition Venues beyond Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Venue Cluster

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Venue Cluster It includes a sports stadium, gymnasium, aquatics centre, tennis centre and squash courts, and is the main location for this Games

Sport events With a record 481 events, the Games will showcase unique sports, including Kabaddi, Dragon boating, and the newly introduced Esports. Breaking, set to debut at the 2024 Olympics, also premieres here. However, surfing, an Olympic sport, is absent. 329 gold medals 2024 Summer Olympics 481 gold medals 2023 Asian Games

Gold Medal Event Count - 2024 Olympics vs 2023 Asian Games Note: Sports events that share the same number of gold medal events have been excluded from this chart.

Mascots The trio of mascots are Congcong, Chenchen, and Lianlian. They are meant to embody Hangzhou's rich history, cultural heritage, natural beauty and innovative spirit.

