Are gates to hell open? What 2 degrees warmer means for Earth Echo Xie By and In 2023, the world was again hit by extreme weather events and record-shattering temperatures. The global climate situation prompted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to warn that humanity had “opened the gates to hell”, and to lament the “naked greed” of fossil fuel interests. In late November, nearly 200 nations will gather in Dubai for two weeks of UN climate talks for COP28. Yet again, nations will wrestle with emissions targets and how to prevent the Earth from heating up beyond the global target of 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to a 2022 Nasa-led study, Earth risks “dangerous and cascading effects” of human-generated climate change if temperatures reach 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With that possible by the 2040s, here’s what life on Earth could look like.

A severe cold spell in Afghanistan sees temperatures plunge to -33 degrees. Dozens of people and 70,000 livestock die in what is considered the country’s harshest winter in a decade

Cyclone Cheneso strikes Madagascar, causing widespread flooding, landslides, and deaths

Winter Storm Mara, a severe ice storm, hits parts of the southern United States. It is one of the worst natural disasters to hit the region in recent years

Cyclone Gabrielle is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit New Zealand since Cyclone Giselle in 1968. Recovery costs are estimated to be billions of dollars

Flooding and landslides claim dozens of lives in Brazil’s southeast Sao Paulo state, as 600mm of rain falls in 24 hours

Flash floods caused by torrential rain hit the Turkish provinces of Adiyaman and Sanliurfa, killing at least 16 people. It comes a month after a deadly earthquake struck the region

Windsor Locks, a town in the northern part of Connecticut, records 35.5 degrees on April 14 - the highest temperature in the US that day and the state's temperature record for April

Hundreds of people die in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda in multiple rounds of heavy rain

Heavy rainfall over a few days led to flash flooding in parts of Rwanda and Uganda, causing Rwanda’s Sebeya River to burst its banks that led to several landslides across hilly Rwanda, counting 127 deaths.

Flooding in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region leaves at least 17 people dead

Shanghai records its highest May temperature in 100 years: 36.1 degrees

Finland records its lowest June temperature: -9.1 degrees. The cold weather is caused by a high pressure system that blocks the usual warm air currents from the Atlantic, bringing polar air from the north

Dozens of people are killed and hundreds of homes are destroyed as floods hit Haiti

At least 22 of Mexico’s 31 states record temperatures above 45 degrees in a heatwave that kills at least 100 people

Record rainfall in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore kills at least 55 people

Record monsoon rains in Northern India cause severe flooding and landslides, killing more than 100 people

A heatwave in Europe breaks June records in several countries. Greece, Spain and parts of southern Italy experience temperatures above 45 degrees, with wildfires breaking out in at least 10 Mediterranean region countries

South Korea’s heaviest rainfall in 115 years causes devastating floods and landslides that claims 41 lives

Typhoon Doksuri causes extensive damage in the Philippines, Taiwan, mainland China and Vietnam. It's the most powerful typhoon to strike the Chinese province of Fujian since records began in 1950

Dozens die in Algerian wildfires as temperatures soar near 50 degrees

Hurricane Hilary hits the US West Coast after causing flooding and mudslides in Mexico and the Baja California peninsula. It was the first tropical storm to enter California since 1997

Torrential rains in Tajikistan kill at least 21 people

Hong Kong and Shenzhen are hit by the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing widespread flooding

Violent tornado wreaks havoc in the eastern China province of Jiangsu, killing 10 people

Heavy rains cause a river in Guatemala's capital to burst its banks, killing at least six people

New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets