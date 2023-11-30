SHARE
Are gates to hell open? What 2 degrees warmer means for Earth

By and Echo Xie Published November 30, 2023

In 2023, the world was again hit by extreme weather events and record-shattering temperatures. The global climate situation prompted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to warn that humanity had “opened the gates to hell”, and to lament the “naked greed” of fossil fuel interests. In late November, nearly 200 nations will gather in Dubai for two weeks of UN climate talks for COP28. Yet again, nations will wrestle with emissions targets and how to prevent the Earth from heating up beyond the global target of 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to a 2022 Nasa-led study, Earth risks “dangerous and cascading effects” of human-generated climate change if temperatures reach 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With that possible by the 2040s, here’s what life on Earth could look like.

A severe cold spell in Afghanistan sees temperatures plunge to -33 degrees. Dozens of people and 70,000 livestock die in what is considered the country’s harshest winter in a decade
Cyclone Cheneso strikes Madagascar, causing widespread flooding, landslides, and deaths
Winter Storm Mara, a severe ice storm, hits parts of the southern United States. It is one of the worst natural disasters to hit the region in recent years
Cyclone Gabrielle is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit New Zealand since Cyclone Giselle in 1968. Recovery costs are estimated to be billions of dollars
Flooding and landslides claim dozens of lives in Brazil’s southeast Sao Paulo state, as 600mm of rain falls in 24 hours
Flash floods caused by torrential rain hit the Turkish provinces of Adiyaman and Sanliurfa, killing at least 16 people. It comes a month after a deadly earthquake struck the region
Windsor Locks, a town in the northern part of Connecticut, records 35.5 degrees on April 14 - the highest temperature in the US that day and the state's temperature record for April
Hundreds of people die in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda in multiple rounds of heavy rain
Heavy rainfall over a few days led to flash flooding in parts of Rwanda and Uganda, causing Rwanda’s Sebeya River to burst its banks that led to several landslides across hilly Rwanda, counting 127 deaths.
Flooding in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region leaves at least 17 people dead
Shanghai records its highest May temperature in 100 years: 36.1 degrees
Finland records its lowest June temperature: -9.1 degrees. The cold weather is caused by a high pressure system that blocks the usual warm air currents from the Atlantic, bringing polar air from the north
Dozens of people are killed and hundreds of homes are destroyed as floods hit Haiti
At least 22 of Mexico’s 31 states record temperatures above 45 degrees in a heatwave that kills at least 100 people
Record rainfall in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore kills at least 55 people
Record monsoon rains in Northern India cause severe flooding and landslides, killing more than 100 people
A heatwave in Europe breaks June records in several countries. Greece, Spain and parts of southern Italy experience temperatures above 45 degrees, with wildfires breaking out in at least 10 Mediterranean region countries
South Korea’s heaviest rainfall in 115 years causes devastating floods and landslides that claims 41 lives
Typhoon Doksuri causes extensive damage in the Philippines, Taiwan, mainland China and Vietnam. It's the most powerful typhoon to strike the Chinese province of Fujian since records began in 1950
Dozens die in Algerian wildfires as temperatures soar near 50 degrees
Hurricane Hilary hits the US West Coast after causing flooding and mudslides in Mexico and the Baja California peninsula. It was the first tropical storm to enter California since 1997
Torrential rains in Tajikistan kill at least 21 people
Hong Kong and Shenzhen are hit by the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing widespread flooding
Violent tornado wreaks havoc in the eastern China province of Jiangsu, killing 10 people
Heavy rains cause a river in Guatemala's capital to burst its banks, killing at least six people
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets


Climate variables

Global temperatures this year averaged around 1.1 degrees higher compared with the pre-industrial average. Still, the world is way off track on limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, scientists say. Global average temperatures are projected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees by 2100 at current trajectories, likely causing more frequent and extreme weather events. Researchers at the Nasa Earth Exchange have used leading climate models to help predict changes for six key climate variables when global temperatures rise by at least 2 degrees. They are near-surface air temperature, precipitation, relative humidity, short and long wave solar radiation, and wind speed. Experts also examined two climate indicators, heat stress and fire weather. Here’s what could happen to some of them.

Highest temperature increase annually (+3°C to 4°C)
Increase in rainfall
Decrease in rainfall
Decrease in wind speed
Increase in wind speed
Regions with expected increased heat stress
Regions with expected higher fire risks




Near-Surface Air Temperature

The average temperature over land could rise by about 2.3 degrees to almost 2.8 degrees by the 2040s, depending on how much greenhouse gases we emit as a result of fossil fuel consumption. But some places will get much hotter, especially near the poles. Greenland, Alaska, northern Europe and Russia could see a temperature increase of 3-4 degrees in the same period. A reduction in Arctic sea ice accentuates global warming as less sunlight gets reflected by white ice back into space.

Rainfall

Global rainfall could increase as the world gets warmer, but not everywhere. By the 2040s, some places could get much more rain, like Greenland, while others get less, like the Amazon basin, which usually has high precipitation. The difference in rainfall will depend on how much greenhouse gases we emit. In a high-emission scenario, there could be more rain in western Africa extending east near the equator region, as well as South Asia and Southeast Asia. The Amazon’s rainfall decline would be related to changes in the Pacific Ocean and the response of vegetation to increased carbon dioxide (CO2). Reduced rainfall could lead to severe drought in the Amazon. Elsewhere, extreme precipitation events can cause flooding and landslides, resulting in loss of human life and economic damage.

Wind Speed

Land wind speed has slowed down since 1990 and could keep slowing down until 2100, according to projection models. It happens because of “terrestrial stilling”, which can occur because of changes in large-scale atmospheric circulation and the increased roughness of Earth’s surface due to urbanisation and vegetation growth.
By the 2040s, some places will see bigger changes than others. Parts of North America, northern Europe, and Tibet could have weaker winds, while the Amazon region and Southeast Asia could have stronger winds.

Heat Stress

Most regions of the world will experience higher heat stress – the combined effects of temperature and humidity – while countries closer to the equator will suffer from a greater number of days considered extreme. By the 2040s, more than a quarter of the world's population could experience an additional month of severe heat stress each year compared to the mid-20th century. The extreme heat level could increase by 2.5 degrees to 2.9 degrees, depending how much greenhouse gases we emit.

Fire Weather

Fire weather was identified as another key climate indicator, and could worsen in many places by the 2040s, but not all. Such weather is affected by temperature, rain, humidity, sun, and wind. High temperatures and drought could combine dangerously in places like the Amazon, increasing the risk of wildfire. In parts of North America, extreme fire weather is likely to be more intense and last longer. Some regions that are not used to fires, like Greenland and Alaska, could also see a big increase in fire risk.

Annual carbon dioxide emissions

Carbon dioxide emissions are the primary driver of global climate change.
China’s carbon dioxide emissions are set to hit an all-time high in 2023 based on first-quarter trends and domestic projections, likely topping the previous peak in 2021, according to a new report. To meet these goals of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees – ideally 1.5 degrees, global carbon dioxide emissions need to be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2010 levels, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Additional web development Yan Jing Tian, Dennis Wong
Edited by Andrew London

Sources: Nasa Earth Exchange, American Geophysical Union, United Nations, South China Morning Post archives, Our World In Data

