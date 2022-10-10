How the Indonesia stadium disaster unfolded
It is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of football. In Indonesia on October 1, 2022, chaos erupted after thousands of fans invaded the pitch at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang as hosts Arema FC lost 3-2 to rival East Java club Persebaya Surabaya. Police fired tear gas, sending spectators rushing for the exit gates. The rush led to a stampede that killed dozens of people almost instantly. The death toll reached 131 and hundreds more were injured.
Panic in the stands
Police launched tear gas into packed terraces, prompting spectators to rush en masse down stairs to small gates where many were trampled or suffocated.
The aftermath
Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered an audit of all football stadiums in the country, vowing to find the "root of the problem" that caused the disaster.
Major stadium disasters in the last 40 years
Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Edited by Andrew London
Additional web development by Dennis Wong
Sources: bola.kompas.com, Agence France-Presse, Associated Press