At 8pm, the match starts between local team Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. Some 42,000 tickets were issued for a stadium that is only supposed to hold 38,000 people. No tickets were sold to Persebaya fans.

Shortly before 10pm, the match ends with the home team Arema defeated 3-2, its first loss at home against visiting Persebaya Surabaya in 23 years. People in the stands start throwing bottles and other objects towards the field.

Home side fans invade the pitch as the game ends, while the players rush to the changing rooms. Police fire tear gas - some towards the stands - in a bid to control the situation. That prompts panicked fans to scramble to leave through the exits.

Some exits at Kanjuruhan Stadium are locked, leading to a crush and stampede. Most of the deaths are near the stadium's Gate 13. Many victims die of a lack of oxygen and from being trampled.

After the stampede, Arema fans throw rocks at officers and torch vehicles including a police truck on the streets of Malang.