The war just started
What seemed like a chronicle announced for weeks has finally happened. Russia launched a military offensive on Ukraine, inflicting heavy strategic losses on the Ukrainian side. These graphs show the events that have occurred in the last few hours.
THE TARGETS
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country.
Moscow targets military facilities across the country, including airfields and anti-aircraft systems. Ukraine’s border guard service said Russian troops were shelling from across the border in Belarus, as the government in Kyiv called it a “full-scale invasion”.
Troops entered Ukraine from the Kherson Oblast border, in Crimea.
AIR TRAFFIC SHUTDOWN
Hours before the attack, the Ukrainian air authority closed the airspace.
DEFENCE BUDGET RUSSIA - UKRAINE (2020)
The national balance of forces is overwhelmingly in Russia’s favour. Russian military spending in 2020 amounted to US$60.6 billion in 2020. Ukraine’s was less than a 10th of that amount.
COUNTRIES SUPPORTING RUSSIA’S STANCE ON NATO EXPANSION
As the crisis between Ukraine and Russia deepens, many countries have already announced sanctions on Moscow following Russia’s troops massing around the border. Only a few nations have backed Putin’s stance against further Nato expansion.
