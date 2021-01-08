Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, disrupting a congressional proceeding to certify the results of the presidential election. The Capitol building was locked down after pro-Trump protesters entered the Senate chamber and tear gas was used in the building.

It started with a “Save America Rally” at The Ellipse in front of the the White House, where Trump told a crowd of tens of thousands that “we will never give up, we will never concede”, and encouraging his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Radical Trump supporters breached the legislative complex, smashing windows and occupying areas normally off-limits to the public and forcing lawmakers to flee.

A woman was shot inside the Capitol building by a police officer and was later pronounced dead in hospital. Afterwards, the D.C. police said four people had died amid the Capitol chaos.

Lawmakers had to wear gas masks when they were evacuated from the Capitol.

The US Congress, having defeated Republican efforts to derail Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, on Thursday approved the states’ Electoral College results certifying the next occupant of the White House.

Creative Director Darren Long.

Sources: SCMP; Architect of the Capital; Associated Press; The Washington Post