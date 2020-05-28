United States passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths

The United States surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths on May 27, 2020 - defying President Donald Trump’s predictions a month earlier it faced about 60,000 to 70,000 dead.

Trump, who has weathered heavy criticism for his response to the pandemic, insisted the toll could have been 25 times higher without his action. He has played down the possibility of a second wave later this year when he faces re-election.The US president has pushed aggressively to get the country's economy back to normal as quickly as possible, defying warnings from US government experts about reopening too quickly.

America’s daily death toll

The US recorded the most deaths in April and there has been some decline in the daily toll since then. The biggest single day death toll was 2,746 on May 7, according to the Covid Tracking Project.