Beijing made the changes after a landslide victory by the opposition in 2019. The overhaul slashed the number of directly elected seats and reshaped the geographical constituencies.

The government calls the overhaul necessary to “depoliticise” the municipal-level bodies, which were accused of putting politics above community work.

Authorities launched an all-out campaign to encourage voting, which observers said showed concerns over possible low voter turnout.

Seat breakdown

The revamped system consists of four types of seats, with only those in the geographical constituencies being directly elected.

Candidates for the district committee constituencies will be elected by members of three local bodies packed with pro-establishment figures. The chief executive will also appoint members. Chairs of rural committees will hold the fourth type of seat.