Hong Kong’s extreme trails and irresponsible hikers are a risky combination

By and Published October 31, 2023

Hiking is a healthy activity which brings great benefits for the body and soul. Hong Kong offers many well-maintained, conveniently marked and properly classified (according to the difficulty level) trails to explore safely. Even so, accidents and emergencies keep happening. In recent years, the number of fatal accidents and injuries related to hiking has risen. Fourteen deaths were reported in 2021, 20 in 2022, and 14 in the first nine months of this year, and the hiking season is starting again.

Police and the government have warned of the dangers of hiking alone – 10 per cent of solo hikers who requested help died, according to recent data. Hikers are encouraged to go on trails with a friend but there will always be people who prefer to go out alone. In such cases, it is important they are adequately prepared and aware of the risks.

Mountain search and rescue requests in country park areas

Mountain search and rescue call-outs for the Fire Services Department

Hikers’ requests for
assistance to police

The 5 most extreme
hiking trails in Hong Kong

The selected hiking trail is derived from individual hikers' records and does not imply that it is the only route.

Kau Nga Ling

Lantau South Country Park

Kau Nga Ling, or “Dog Teeth Range”, is an area of rough and uneven ridges to the south of Lantau Peak. The undulating peaks and valleys resemble a dog’s teeth, hence the name. The Kau Nga Ling trail is challenging and full of difficulties. It is highly recommended to walk it accompanied by an experienced hiker.

LifelineKnown as one of the most dangerous spots along the route, it has a narrow path wide enough for only one person.

Hikers must scramble up with their hands and legs over loose and unstable rocks.

In 2017, a 69-year-old man who was hiking with friends died after slipping down from the spot.

Green Dragon Stream

Lantau South Country Park

Green Dragon (Tsing Lung) Stream flows down from Sunset Peak to San Shek Wan in southern Lantau where hikers usually start their ascent. It is named after the steep cliff at the upstream end that resembles a dragon’s head.

Green Dragon Fall is where the most serious accidents happen as hikers need to climb a near-vertical eight-metre rock face.

Green Dragon Stream

The final segment of Green Dragon Stream is marked by a steep cliff with a slope of about 70 to 90 degrees. It is difficult to climb, especially when the surface is wet and slippery after rain.

Experienced hiker Lam Mo-yee, 64, went missing in the area in 2020. She was found the next day badly injured near "Heaven Lake" at Tai Dong Shan and taken to hospital but did not survive.

Tiu Shau Ngam

Ma On Shan Country Park

Commonly known as a hanging hand crag, it is located west of Ma On Shan. Tiu Shau Ngam is notorious as a "treacherous peak" due to its rough terrain. Experienced hikers must use safety ropes when ascending.

Tiu Shau Ngam

Loose stones on rocky trails pose risks at Tiu Shau Ngam. Ropes left by hikers help in difficult clambering at steep sections. Varying heights and unclear stretches of trail demand physical fitness and hiking expertise.

A firefighter lost his life in March 2017 after falling from a cliff while trying to rescue two hikers who had become stranded behind a rock in the area.

Fei Ngo Shan

Ma On Shan Country Park

Closer to the city, the 602-metre Fei Ngo Shan, or Kowloon Peak, is popular with weekend hikers because of "Suicide Cliff," a sizable stone platform that was once highlighted by National Geographic magazine and is now a famed photo location.

Suicide Cliff

Selfies are frequently taken on Kowloon Peak and Suicide Cliff, sometimes in risky poses. The rocky area near Suicide Cliff offers stunning views of the Kowloon peninsula but is highly perilous.

In April 2021, a 24-year-old woman hiking alone went missing and was found dead at Goose Belly Stream beneath Suicide Cliff three days later. Numerous hikers have sustained severe injuries or become stranded on the cliff.

Sharp Peak

Sai Kung East Country Park

Also known as Nam She Tsim, Sharp Peak is located north of Tai Long Wan in Sai Kung. Because of the steep terrain and remote location, it is known as the "No 1 Treacherous Peak" and the "Top of Hong Kong’s Three Peaks".

Shark Peak

The mountain is sharp and abrupt, and the climbing road is extremely steep, covered with floating sand and gravel, which looks like a snake from a distance.

On July 23 last year, a 52-year-old hiker succumbed to heat exhaustion on a sweltering day.

Possible hazards for solo hikers

According to data provided by police, from September 2021 to August 2022, out of 256 search and rescue operations, 30 per cent involved solo hikers. Nearly 10 per cent of those hikers died due to not being rescued in time. The mortality rate when hiking in a group and encountering accidents was only 3.7 per cent.

Hikers may overlook potential
dangers in their surroundings.
And Hong Kong’s weather is also subject to rapid changes.
Solo hikers may face various crises, such as sudden weather changes that they may be unprepared for.
This may lead to heatstroke from prolonged exposure to sunlight and lack of hydration.
Inexperienced hikers facing unexpected challenges, coupled with their physical condition, are more prone to accidents.
They may make wrong decisions due to panic and confusion.
Hikers can easily fall when going down a hilly path. Wet rock surfaces, muddy paths and sandy or gravelly ground pose similar hazards.
Falls from cliffs are the most common fatal accidents and can occur due to fatigue or inattentiveness to ground conditions.

Difficulties that may be faced after falling off a cliff

When accidents happen to solo hikers, they are often reported by family members who notice their absence and are unable to contact them. That can result in delayed reporting and search operations, which in turn prolongs the time to receive medical treatment.

Distress guide

Give first aid to the injured as far as possible.
Send out international mountain distress signals until the rescue team arrives.

International mountain distress signals

Send out six long blasts within one minute, pause for one minute, and keep on giving out the signals even if rescuers have located you from a distance so they can identify your exact position.

Tools

Blowing a whistle
Flashing with a torch at night
Reflecting light with a mirror or metal sheet
Waving colourful or shiny clothes to attract attention

Morse code distress signals

Send out blasts in the sequence of three short, three long and three short.

SOS distress signal

If possible, use stones or tree branches to form the characters of SOS on a flat and open space.

Distance posts and ‘Your Location’ map coordinates

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department has erected distance posts at about 500m intervals along all long-distance hiking trails (MacLehose Trail, Lantau Trail, Hong Kong Trail and Wilson Trail) as well as all country trails for users to identify their location. In case of emergency, they can state their position by referring to the number on a nearby distance post or the coordinates marked at the location map, thus helping the search and rescue operation.
Hikers can punch in the numbers of distance posts they see along the trail and send them to 50222 via SMS or open the GPS hiker tracking services of the “Enjoy Hiking” mobile application. In case of accidents, rescue parties can locate the hikers based on the data.

It is essential to be adequately prepared to prevent accidents. The following are some items that can help reduce the risk of fatal situations for hikers.

Associate Creative Director Marcelo Duhalde
Edited by John Henderson and Kieran Cash

Source: SCMP, AllTrails, Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Fire Services Department, Google Earth, Hong Kong Police Force

