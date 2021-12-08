On December 19, Hong Kong will have its first Legislative Council election since Beijing’s shake-up of the electoral system earlier this year to ensure only ‘patriots’ can govern the city.

Ninety lawmakers are to be elected across three distinct constituencies. Some 40 of them will be chosen for a newly-created constituency in a bloc vote by a 1,448-strong Election Committee stacked with pro-Beijing members. Another 30 will be elected by trade-based representatives to the functional constituency seats, and the remaining 20 via direct election in the geographical constituencies.

All eyes will be on voter turnout. The opposition bloc is sitting out the campaign due to the imprisonment of key figures and a new vetting process to ensure candidates’ patriotism. The camp says the system is designed to block them.

But their absence, along with the sweeping changes to the election set-up, has given rise to a new class of candidates, including centrists and independents, professionals who have rarely entered the political arena and mainland-born executives who have settled in the city.

Find out all about them in the Post’s latest infographic.