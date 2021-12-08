SHARE

Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021: know your candidates

By , and
Published December 8, 2021

On December 19, Hong Kong will have its first Legislative Council election since Beijing’s shake-up of the electoral system earlier this year to ensure only ‘patriots’ can govern the city.

Ninety lawmakers are to be elected across three distinct constituencies. Some 40 of them will be chosen for a newly-created constituency in a bloc vote by a 1,448-strong Election Committee stacked with pro-Beijing members. Another 30 will be elected by trade-based representatives to the functional constituency seats, and the remaining 20 via direct election in the geographical constituencies.

All eyes will be on voter turnout. The opposition bloc is sitting out the campaign due to the imprisonment of key figures and a new vetting process to ensure candidates’ patriotism. The camp says the system is designed to block them.

But their absence, along with the sweeping changes to the election set-up, has given rise to a new class of candidates, including centrists and independents, professionals who have rarely entered the political arena and mainland-born executives who have settled in the city.

Find out all about them in the Post’s latest infographic.

Political affiliation key

  Pro-establishment     
  Previously with opposition background     
  Centrist     
  Business/professional background with no party affiliation     
  Closely linked to mainland enterprises with no party affiliation
Geographical Constituency            
Functional Constituency            
Election Committee Constituency

RELATED INFOGRAPHIC

The mass arrest of Hong Kong’s opposition figures

Read more

Top illustration by Adolfo Arranz
Additional reporting by Jeffie Lam and Chris Lau

Source: Hong Kong Electoral Affairs Commission.

Hi, Internet Explorer user!

This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience