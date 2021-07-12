The mass arrest of Hong Kong’s opposition figures



The fortunes of Hong Kong’s opposition camp, once a robust and potent force, have plunged dramatically in the year since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city.

Most of the camp’s prominent leaders have either been jailed or remanded in custody for their participation in the 2019 anti-government protests or for activism, while some have fled overseas. A number also announced they had quit politics for good.

Police warned repeatedly there would be no tolerance for law breaking and they would act decisively against potential offenders, whether of the national security law or other ordinances, to maintain order in Hong Kong.