How a Hong Kong protest evolved into an anti-government movement

The city has been witness to violent clashes between radical protesters and police, with no political solution in sight.

The coronavirus outbreak in January 2020 brought the protests to a temporary halt, but now that the threat in the city appears to have slowed, anti-government activists are back with a vengeance.

Extradition treaties

Hong Kong has mutual extradition agreements with 20 jurisdictions for certain crimes. Aside from extraditing wanted individuals, the city also provides criminal legal assistance to 32 countries. However, there is no such treaty with mainland China, Macau and Taiwan.