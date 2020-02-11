SECTIONS

Coronavirus: community outbreak in Hong Kong

Many of the patients found to be infected with the coronavirus in Hong Kong have not visited the mainland recently. It is believed that a community outbreak of the deadly virus in the city is spreading

By Dennis Wong FEBRUARY 11, 2020

Confirmed cases in Hong Kong

February, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: what you need to know

Share this story

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus: top Hong Kong scientist claims community outbreak has already occurred as government prepares to quarantine mainland Chinese

Coronavirus game changers? Hong Kong, Macau universities are developing tests that work in less than an hour

Coronavirus scare: how helpful are masks really in preventing infection?

Follow our graphics team

Enjoying South China Morning Post graphics?

Here are some other digital native projects you might want to visit

Or just visit our graphics home page

Home
Infographics
Hong Kong
China
Asia
World
Business
Tech
Life
Economy
Better Life
Sport

Hi, Internet Explorer user!

This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience